Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Report By Offering, Building Type, And Region, 2026-2034 Market To Reach USD 269.7 Billion As Renewables And Policy Drive 19.80% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Report by Offering, Building Type, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global net-zero energy buildings market reached USD 50.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 269.7 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.80% during 2026-2034, supported by expanding renewable energy adoption, government sustainability initiatives and continued investment in energy-efficient infrastructure.

Net-zero energy buildings integrate on-site renewable energy resources with advanced building systems to reduce energy consumption and offset operational energy requirements. These properties commonly incorporate photovoltaic (PV) installations, geothermal energy systems, high-performance building envelopes, efficient heating and cooling equipment, energy-saving appliances, insulated walls and roofs, advanced windows and doors, natural ventilation and air-sealing technologies. These features help improve building performance, maintain indoor environmental quality and reduce long-term energy waste.

Demand for net-zero energy buildings is increasing across residential complexes, commercial offices, educational institutions and public facilities. The growing use of renewable resources for electricity generation is a major factor supporting market expansion. Property owners, developers and public agencies are also prioritizing lower operating costs, reduced carbon emissions and compliance with increasingly stringent building efficiency standards.

Favorable government policies and sustainable development programs are strengthening the global market outlook. Regulatory authorities in several countries are introducing efficiency targets, green construction requirements and financial incentives that encourage investment in low-carbon buildings. For example, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has implemented a long-term energy efficiency strategy designed to support the development of new net-zero energy buildings.

Technology innovation is also contributing to market growth. Manufacturers and solution providers are developing advanced gas water heaters, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy management platforms and integrated building controls. These technologies can enhance indoor air quality, improve occupant safety and optimize energy performance in low-rise and other building formats. Extensive research and development (R&D), rapid urbanization and infrastructure investment in developing economies are expected to create additional opportunities through 2034.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional and country-level trends and forecasts for 2026-2034. Market segmentation is based on offering and building type, enabling stakeholders to evaluate demand patterns, emerging opportunities and growth prospects across major application areas.

Breakup by Offering:



Equipment Solutions and Services

Breakup by Building Type:



Commercial Residential

Regional Coverage:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global net-zero energy buildings market includes established industrial companies, building technology specialists and energy efficiency solution providers. The report evaluates the competitive environment, strategic positioning and market presence of Altura Associates LLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric Company, Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Sage Electrochromics Inc. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A), Schneider Electric, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Solatube International Inc. and Sunpower Corporation (Total SE).

Key Areas Covered



Global net-zero energy buildings market size in 2025 and forecast through 2034

Expected CAGR during 2026-2034

Primary market drivers, technology trends and regulatory developments

Market performance by equipment, solutions and services

Commercial and residential building demand

Regional growth prospects across major international markets

Competitive analysis of leading net-zero energy building companies Impact of COVID-19 on market development and industry activity

The findings indicate that the global net-zero energy buildings market is positioned for substantial expansion as governments, businesses and consumers pursue energy security, lower emissions and more efficient built environments. Continued advances in renewable energy systems, HVAC equipment, building materials and digital energy management solutions are expected to accelerate adoption across both new construction and energy-efficient building projects.

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