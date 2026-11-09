Colossal Honored As A Gold Winner In Fundraising Campaign, Education, Art & Culture For The 6Th Annual Anthem Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's Baby of the Year campaign earns international recognition, adding to a year of honors for Colossal's work, leadership, and workplace culture

PHOENIX, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal, a leading nationally registered professional fundraiser, announced today that its Baby of the Year campaign has been named a Gold Winner in Fundraising Campaign, Education, Art & Culture in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards.

Presented by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards recognize brands, nonprofits, and individuals whose work drives positive change worldwide. This year's competition received more than 2,500 submissions from 43 countries, making it the organization's largest to date.

Through purpose-driven online competitions, Colossal brings people and communities together to raise funding and awareness for charitable causes. The Gold Anthem Award recognizes its Baby of the Year campaign, underscoring the company's ability to turn community participation into charitable impact.

“Earning Gold in the Anthem Awards is an incredible honor for Colossal and the people behind our work,” said Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO.“We're proud to be recognized alongside so many inspiring organizations and individuals who are making a difference. This recognition celebrates our team's creativity, dedication, and belief in what we can accomplish when people come together for a cause.”

Anthem winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. This year's judging panel included Angie Lawry, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Max Friedman, Co-Founder and CEO of Givebutter; Alex Schmider, Senior Director of Entertainment at GLAAD; Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs Officer at IBM; Megan Ranney, Dean of the Yale School of Public Health; Mariko Silver, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; and Gwynne Gauntlett, Global Lead, Digital Giving and Engagement at the United Nations Development Programme, among others.

The Gold Anthem Award follows a year of recognition for Colossal, including Top Workplaces honors for the third consecutive year, AZ Big Media's Champions of Change, the Gold GLOBEE® AWARDS Winner, and Communicator Awards Excellence Award 2026 in the category 'Innovation & Strategic Achievement | Social Impact.'

Together, these honors reflect the people, creativity, and mission behind the company's work.

Learn more about Colossal at colossal.org and explore this year's honorees in the Anthem Winners Gallery.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. Driven by a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards recognizes impactful brands, nonprofits, and individuals that are setting the standard for good worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Belonging & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Sustainability, Environment & Climate; and Technology. This season's partners and sponsors include NationBuilder, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, The Bloom, the Social Innovation Summit and The Nonprofit Alliance. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Software & Immersive; Social; Podcasts; Games; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Patreon, ElevenLabs, Framer, Meta, NAACP, KPMG, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, The Podcast Show, and Authentic.

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