Industrial Edge Devices Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity And Industry Forecast, 2026-2036 Edge AI And 5G Drive Market To USD 28.6 Billion At 10.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Edge Devices Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial edge devices market is projected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2026 to USD 28.6 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by the accelerating adoption of Industry 4.0, rising demand for low-latency industrial decision-making, and the integration of edge computing with embedded artificial intelligence.

Industrial enterprises are shifting from centralized cloud-only architectures toward decentralized edge-intelligence models that support real-time process optimization, predictive maintenance, autonomous operations, data sovereignty, and operational resilience. Demand is also moving beyond passive data collection gateways toward active intelligence nodes, including edge AI devices and high-compute industrial PCs capable of running complex machine learning models locally.

The integration of private 5G networks, containerized software frameworks, and hybrid edge-cloud architectures is further supporting scalable industrial edge deployments. These technologies enable manufacturers and other industrial operators to deploy applications closer to production assets while strengthening coordination between operational technology and information technology environments.

Industrial Edge Devices Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by device type, compute capability, connectivity, deployment mode, application, end user, industry vertical, and geography. Device categories include edge gateways, edge controllers, industrial edge computers, edge sensors and data acquisition devices, edge AI devices, and other solutions. Compute capability is segmented into low-compute, medium-compute, and high-compute devices, while deployment models include on-premises edge, hybrid edge-cloud, and cloud-integrated edge environments.

Applications covered include manufacturing and smart factories, energy and utilities, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail and warehousing, and other industrial use cases. The report also examines adoption among large enterprises and SMEs across automotive, electronics and semiconductor, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining and metals, chemicals, and additional industry verticals.

Key Market Segment Insights

Edge gateways are expected to account for the largest market share by device type in 2026, supported by demand for protocol conversion, secure data transmission, and legacy industrial system modernization. Edge AI devices are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036 as manufacturers increase investment in computer vision-based quality inspection, real-time anomaly detection, and automated process control.

Medium-compute devices are forecast to hold the largest share by compute capability in 2026 because they provide a balance between processing performance and power efficiency. High-compute devices are expected to grow at the fastest rate as industrial organizations deploy artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, data fusion, and autonomous decision-making at the edge.

Wired connectivity is anticipated to lead the market in 2026 due to the reliability and deterministic performance of Industrial Ethernet and Fieldbus technologies. Cellular connectivity, particularly 5G, is projected to register the strongest growth. Private 5G deployments are supporting mobile robotics, connected production assets, and large-scale industrial IoT environments requiring high bandwidth and ultra-low latency.

Automotive is expected to remain the largest industry vertical in 2026, reflecting its established use of automation and edge-based quality control across complex assembly operations. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturing is also forecast to expand significantly due to demand for high-precision production and real-time yield optimization. Pharmaceuticals and food and beverage companies are increasing adoption to support compliance, traceability, production monitoring, and cold chain management.

Regional Industrial Edge Devices Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Growth is supported by early adoption of industrial IoT technologies, substantial investment in manufacturing automation, and strong regional capabilities in edge AI and secure edge-cloud architectures. Prominent companies operating in the region include Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies Inc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. China, Japan, South Korea, and India continue to invest in smart manufacturing, Industry 4.0, automotive production, electronics manufacturing, and 5G infrastructure. These developments are creating substantial demand for edge gateways, controllers, industrial computers, and AI-enabled edge devices. Advantech Co., Ltd. and Moxa Inc. are among the key regional participants.

Europe remains a significant market, supported by Germany's leadership in industrial digitalization and the region's focus on data privacy, security, and sovereignty. Germany, the U.K., and France are major adoption centers, with Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation, Phoenix Contact, HMS Networks, and Kontron AG contributing to market development.

Latin America is experiencing increasing adoption in automotive manufacturing and mining, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East and Africa is generating demand through oil and gas asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart city investment, and industrial diversification programs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global industrial edge devices market include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies Inc., Moxa Inc., Beckhoff Automation, Phoenix Contact, HMS Networks, and Kontron AG.

The report provides country-level market analysis, historical and forecast revenue data, growth drivers, competitive positioning, strategic developments, and emerging opportunities. It also assesses which device types, compute capabilities, connectivity technologies, deployment modes, applications, end users, industry verticals, and geographic markets are expected to generate the strongest commercial opportunities through 2036.

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