Global Counter-Unmanned Aerial System Market Report 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 21.1% CAGR With RTX, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, And Northrop Grumman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by investing in scalable, multi-sensor, layered counter-UAS systems integrating real-time detection, tracking, GNSS spoofing and rapid neutralization

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Counter-Unmanned Aerial System Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global counter-unmanned aerial system market is experiencing rapid expansion as governments, defense organizations, airports, and critical infrastructure operators strengthen protection against unauthorized and hostile drones. The market is projected to grow from $2.68 billion in 2025 to $3.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.

Historic market growth has been supported by an increase in unauthorized drone incidents, heightened security concerns surrounding critical infrastructure, and the widespread deployment of commercial and recreational unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Demand has also risen as organizations seek stronger defenses against low-altitude aerial threats and greater protection for sensitive, restricted, and strategically important locations.

The counter-unmanned aerial system market is forecast to reach $7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.1%. This growth is expected to be driven by increasingly sophisticated hostile UAV technologies, rising demand for autonomous drone detection, and greater investment in airport and military facility security. The adoption of integrated counter-UAS solutions and scalable aerial threat monitoring capabilities will also support market development.

Key counter-UAS market trends include growing demand for multi-sensor drone detection systems and layered counter-drone defense solutions. Organizations are increasingly deploying technologies that combine real-time UAV identification, tracking, classification, and neutralization. This integrated approach can improve situational awareness, shorten response times, and help security teams address complex threats, including coordinated drone activity and swarms.

Defense modernization programs remain a major driver of counter-unmanned aerial system market growth. Governments are investing in advanced military technologies and updated defense systems to improve combat readiness and respond to evolving asymmetric threats. These programs are increasing procurement opportunities for technologies designed to detect, track, and neutralize UAVs while strengthening military airspace protection.

In the United States, defense technology spending illustrates the scale of ongoing modernization efforts. In March 2023, the Offices of the Under Secretaries of Defense reported a fiscal year 2024 Cybersecurity and Acquisition budget of $13.5 billion. Aligned with the 2022 National Defense Strategy, the funding was intended to reinforce initiatives under the Digital Modernization Strategy and the Department of Defense Cyber Strategy framework. Continued investment in connected defense, cybersecurity, and advanced threat response capabilities is expected to benefit the counter-UAS sector.

Technology innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Counter-drone solution providers are advancing global navigation satellite system spoofing, multi-sensor detection, and integrated mitigation capabilities to improve operational effectiveness against evolving UAV threats. In June 2024, Safran Electronics & Defense launched Skyjacker, a modular counter-UAS system designed to neutralize hostile drones by altering navigation signals and redirecting flight paths. The system is designed to support flexible integration with detection technologies, strengthen protection against aerial threats, and counter complex scenarios such as drone swarms.

Strategic acquisitions are further supporting consolidation and capability expansion within the counter-drone technology market. In June 2026, Luxembourg-based Collective Defense S.a r.l. acquired Asterion for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to combine Collective Defense's cyber defense, threat intelligence, and security operations capabilities with Asterion's counter-UAS technologies. The combined offering is expected to provide broader protection against emerging physical and digital threats through enhanced drone detection, tracking, and neutralization capabilities.

North America dominated the counter-unmanned aerial system market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced security infrastructure, and sustained investment in counter-drone technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as governments increase defense modernization and critical infrastructure protection initiatives. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Detection System; Command And Control System; Neutralization System; Support System

2) By Range: Short Range; Medium Range; Long Range

3) By Platform: Air; Ground; Naval

4) By Application: Base Protection; Airport Airspace Protection; Very Important Person Protection

5) By End User: Military And Defense; Homeland Security; Law Enforcement; Critical Infrastructure; Airports; Power Plants

Subsegments:

1) By Detection System: Radar Systems; Radio Frequency Detection Systems; Electro Optical And Infrared Systems; Acoustic Detection Systems; Sensor Fusion Systems

2) By Command And Control System: Situational Awareness Software; Battle Management Systems; Threat Analysis And Tracking Systems; Communication And Data Link Systems; Mission Planning And Control Systems

3) By Neutralization System: Electronic Jamming Systems; Global Navigation Satellite System Or Global Positioning System Spoofing Systems; Laser Based Systems; High Power Microwave Systems; Kinetic Interceptor Systems

4) By Support System: Training And Simulation Systems; Maintenance And Lifecycle Support; System Integration Services; Technical Support Services; Software Updates And Cybersecurity Support

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Textron Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Anduril Industries Inc.

Hensoldt AG

General Atomics

Epirus Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Fortem Technologies Inc.

Aaronia AG OpenWorks Engineering Limited

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