Global Drone Traffic Management Market Size And Forecast Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On 22.4% CAGR As BVLOS And Automation Scale, Featuring Key Players RTX, Honeywell, Thales And Lockheed Martin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drone Traffic Management Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global drone traffic management market is experiencing rapid expansion as commercial drone activity increases and governments strengthen the infrastructure required to manage low-altitude airspace safely. The market is projected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%.

Historic growth has been supported by the expanding use of commercial drones across logistics, infrastructure inspection, monitoring, surveillance, surveying, and mapping. The growing adoption of drone-based delivery services has also increased demand for reliable systems that can coordinate flights, monitor aircraft locations, reduce operational risks, and support compliance with aviation regulations.

Looking ahead, the drone traffic management market is forecast to reach $4.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing congestion in urban airspace, wider adoption of autonomous drone operations, and the expansion of beyond-visual-line-of-sight flights. Regulatory support for commercial unmanned aerial vehicle operations and rising demand for integrated airspace management systems will further strengthen the market outlook.

Key drone traffic management market trends include the adoption of automated airspace coordination, integration of real-time drone tracking technologies, and deployment of remote drone identification solutions. The standardization of drone flight operations is also gaining momentum as aviation authorities and technology providers work to create safer and more scalable operating environments. These developments will be increasingly important as organizations coordinate multiple drone operations across cities, industrial sites, transportation networks, and logistics corridors.

Rising investment in smart city projects is a major factor supporting market growth. Rapid urbanization is encouraging governments, municipalities, and private organizations to fund connected infrastructure, advanced mobility systems, and technology-enabled public services. Drone traffic management solutions support these initiatives by enabling real-time airspace monitoring, improving flight coordination, and facilitating the safe integration of drones into connected urban environments.

According to the Institute of the Americas, global spending on smart city initiatives was expected to surpass $190 billion in 2023. Continued investment in intelligent transportation, public safety, infrastructure monitoring, and urban logistics is expected to create additional opportunities for drone traffic management platforms. As drone deployments become more frequent in metropolitan areas, scalable airspace coordination will be essential for maintaining safety and operational efficiency.

Technology providers are advancing unmanned traffic management platforms to improve airspace coordination, strengthen flight safety, and support efficient beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations. In February 2023, India-based drone logistics company Skye Air Mobility launched Skye UTM, a cloud-based platform that enables operators to plan flights, optimize routes, assess operational risks, and access real-time airspace information. The platform also integrates with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's Digital Sky system to support regulatory compliance and airspace management.

Market consolidation is also strengthening technology capabilities. In March 2024, France-based Thales S.A. acquired AstraUTM for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand Thales' unmanned traffic management capabilities, support the integration of drones into controlled airspace, and enhance its digital airspace management portfolio through AstraUTM's specialized technology.

North America dominated the drone traffic management market in 2025, supported by advanced aviation infrastructure, commercial drone adoption, and continued investment in airspace management technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Based; On Premises; Hybrid

3) By Application: Drone Delivery; Infrastructure Inspection; Precision Agriculture; Surveying And Mapping

4) By End User: Transportation And Logistics; Surveillance And Monitoring; Agriculture And Forestry; Defense And Space; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Communication Devices; Surveillance Sensors; Navigation Equipment; Ground Control Stations; Data Processing Servers

2) By Software: Flight Planning Software; Airspace Management Software; Fleet Management Software; Traffic Monitoring Software; Data Analytics Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training Services; Managed Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Wing Aviation LLC

Frequentis AG

Terra Drone Corporation

Nova Systems Pty Ltd

Airways International Limited

Droniq GmbH

Skyports Infrastructure Limited

uAvionix Corporation

Airspace Link Inc.

ANRA Technologies LLC

OneSky Systems Inc.

High Lander Aviation Ltd

AirHub B.V. INVOLI SA

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