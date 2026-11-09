Global Industrial Drones Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On $33.98B Demand With DJI, Aerovironment, Skydio, And Quantum-Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Drones Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial drones market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations increasingly deploy unmanned aerial systems for inspections, surveying, mapping, logistics, infrastructure monitoring and industrial asset management. The market is projected to increase from $16.89 billion in 2025 to $19.48 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by growing demand for safer industrial inspection operations, aerial data collection and more cost-effective monitoring processes. Companies across infrastructure, utilities, logistics and other industrial sectors are adopting drones to reduce reliance on manual inspections, improve access to difficult or hazardous locations and collect accurate operational data more efficiently.

The industrial drones market is forecast to reach $33.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for high-endurance drone platforms, specialized drone services, real-time asset monitoring and advanced payload capabilities. The increasing use of drones in logistics and utility operations is also creating new commercial opportunities for drone manufacturers, technology developers and service providers.

Key industrial drone market trends include the adoption of advanced sensors and payloads, increased demand for long-endurance systems and the development of hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Modular drone platforms are also gaining attention because they can support multiple industrial applications and payload configurations. At the same time, specialized drone inspection services are becoming increasingly important as businesses seek application-specific expertise without building and maintaining their own drone fleets.

Automation and digital transformation are expected to remain major drivers of industrial drone market growth. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing and automated processes are enabling autonomous flight operations, real-time data analysis and remote industrial asset monitoring. These capabilities can enhance inspection accuracy, strengthen operational efficiency and support faster, data-driven decision-making.

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence further demonstrates the broader shift toward digitally enabled operations. According to the United States Government Accountability Office, reported AI use cases increased from 571 in 2023 to 1,110 in 2024. Generative AI use cases rose from 32 to 282 during the same period. This acceleration is supporting the development of smarter industrial drone systems capable of processing data, identifying potential defects and assisting with autonomous mission execution.

Product innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In February 2026, Singapore-based aerospace and defense technology company ST Engineering unveiled the DrN-600, a next-generation medium-lift cargo drone, at the Singapore Airshow. The all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is designed to carry payloads of up to 100 kilograms over distances exceeding 70 kilometers. Its standardized cargo bay, swappable battery system and certification-ready design are intended to support scalable commercial cargo delivery and autonomous industrial logistics.

Strategic acquisitions are helping drone technology companies expand their capabilities and address a wider range of industrial, government and defense applications. In September 2024, Red Cat Holdings completed its acquisition of FlightWave Aerospace Systems for an undisclosed amount. The transaction added FlightWave's vertical takeoff and landing drone, sensor and software technologies to Red Cat's unmanned aircraft portfolio, strengthening its position across commercial and government markets.

North America was the dominant region in the industrial drones market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Drone Type: Single Rotor Drones; Multi Rotor Drones; Fixed Wing Drones; Hybrid Vertical Take Off And Landing Drones

3) By Mode Of Operation: Remotely Piloted Drones; Fully Autonomous Drones; Semi Autonomous Drones

4) By Application: Inspection And Monitoring; Mapping And Surveying; Spraying And Seeding; Delivery; Surveillance; Other Applications

5) By End Use Industry: Infrastructure; Agriculture; Media And Entertainment; Mining And Metals; Telecommunication; Logistics And E Commerce; Utilities; Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Drone Platforms; Sensors And Payloads; Ground Control Equipment; Communication Equipment; Battery And Power Systems

2) By Software: Flight Management Software; Data Processing Software; Drone Management Software; Analytics Software; Security Software

3) By Services: Inspection Services; Mapping And Surveying Services; Monitoring Services; Training Services; Consulting Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Quantum-Systems GmbH

Skydio Inc.

Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

Wingtra AG

Parrot Drones SAS

Garuda Aerospace Private Limited

Red Cat Holdings Inc.

BRINC Drones Inc.

Flyability SA

Delair SAS

Aarav Unmanned Systems Private Limited

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

ideaForge Technology Limited

Freefly Systems Inc.

Voliro AG

Draganfly Inc.

Inspired Flight Technologies Inc. JOUAV Automation Technology Co. Ltd.

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