Global Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 12.9% CAGR To $19.12 Billion By 2030 With Lockheed Martin, Aerovironment, Anduril, Shield AI And Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is experiencing rapid growth as defense organizations increase investment in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and mission-support capabilities. The market is projected to expand from $10.38 billion in 2025 to $11.76 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising military expenditure, stronger demand for battlefield intelligence, expanding border security requirements and the increasing adoption of unmanned military systems. Defense agencies are also deploying tactical UAV platforms to reduce risks to military personnel while improving situational awareness, operational reach and decision-making in complex environments.

The tactical unmanned aerial vehicle market is forecast to reach $19.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2026. Key growth drivers include expanding defense modernization programs, heightened geopolitical tensions, increasing procurement of tactical UAVs and rising demand for autonomous operations and persistent surveillance. Governments and defense organizations are prioritizing advanced unmanned platforms as part of broader efforts to strengthen national security and replace aging military systems.

Technology development remains a major influence on the tactical UAV market outlook. Notable trends include the adoption of autonomous flight capabilities, advances in real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, and the integration of sophisticated sensor systems. Demand is also increasing for secure tactical communications, lightweight airframes, extended flight endurance and flexible platforms capable of operating across land and maritime environments.

Defense modernization programs are expected to remain a significant catalyst for market expansion. Rising security threats and military competition are encouraging governments to upgrade defense infrastructure, acquire advanced equipment and integrate unmanned systems into tactical operations. These investments support the deployment of improved sensors, communications technologies and mission systems that enhance the performance and reliability of tactical UAVs.

In March 2023, the Offices of the Under Secretaries of Defense reported a fiscal year 2024 Cybersecurity and Acquisition budget of $13.5 billion. Aligned with the 2022 National Defense Strategy, the budget was designed to strengthen initiatives under the Digital Modernization Strategy and the Department of Defense cybersecurity framework. Such funding demonstrates the continuing emphasis on digitally enabled military capabilities and advanced defense technologies.

Product innovation is also reshaping competition within the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle market. In October 2025, Lockheed Martin launched Nomad, a long-endurance, runway-independent vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial system. The platform supports autonomous flight, extended endurance and flexible deployment across land and maritime settings. Its scalable mission capabilities and runway-independent operation are designed to improve tactical mobility, operational efficiency and mission readiness.

Strategic acquisitions are further strengthening technical expertise and manufacturing capacity across the industry. In March 2026, AeroVironment acquired Empirical Systems Aerospace for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand AeroVironment's unmanned aircraft system capabilities, increase advanced manufacturing capacity and accelerate the development of electric and hybrid aerospace technologies for defense applications.

North America was the leading region in the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle market in 2025, supported by substantial defense spending, advanced aerospace capabilities and continued investment in unmanned military technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as regional governments expand defense budgets and modernization initiatives. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Rotary Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Hybrid Vertical Takeoff And Landing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Other Types

2) By Range: Short Range Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Medium Range Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; Extended Range Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3) By Payload: Electro Optical And Infrared Payloads; Synthetic Aperture Radar Payloads; Electronic Intelligence Payloads; Communication Relay Payloads

4) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance; Target Acquisition; Border Security; Battlefield Monitoring; Communication Relay; Tactical Combat Support

5) By End User: Army; Navy; Air Force; Special Operations Forces; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Conventional Fixed Wing; Hand Launched Fixed Wing; Catapult Launched Fixed Wing; Runway Launched Fixed Wing; Rail Launched Fixed Wing

2) By Rotary Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Single Rotor; Coaxial Rotor; Tandem Rotor; Multi Rotor; Intermeshing Rotor

3) By Hybrid Vertical Takeoff And Landing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Tilt Rotor; Tilt Wing; Lift Plus Cruise; Tail Sitting; Ducted Fan Hybrid

4) By Other Types: Flapping Wing; Powered Parachute; Airship; Convertible Wing; Experimental Configurations

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

Safran SA

Leonardo S.p.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Textron Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Saab AB

EDGE Group PJSC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Baykar Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi

AeroVironment Inc.

Anduril Industries Inc.

Quantum Systems GmbH

Skydio Inc.

Parrot SA

Shield AI Inc.

STM Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik ve Ticaret A.S.

Schiebel Elektronische Gerate GmbH ideaForge Technology Limited

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