Commercial Aircraft Cabin Seating Global Market Report 2026: Size, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Features Competitive Intelligence On Safran, RTX, RECARO, Expliseat And Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Aircraft Cabin Seating Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global commercial aircraft cabin seating market is experiencing strong growth, supported by increasing passenger air traffic, expanding airline fleets and continued investment in aircraft interiors. The market is projected to grow from $6.65 billion in 2025 to $7.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

Historic market growth has been driven by rising commercial aircraft deliveries, airline fleet expansion, greater emphasis on passenger comfort and increased cabin refurbishment activity. Airlines are modernizing aircraft interiors to improve the passenger experience, strengthen brand differentiation and support operational requirements across economy, premium economy and business-class cabins.

The commercial aircraft cabin seating market is forecast to reach $9.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%. Growth during the forecast period will be supported by demand for lightweight aircraft seats, premium cabin configurations, space-efficient layouts and next-generation passenger seating. Aircraft retrofit and modernization programs are also expected to create opportunities for cabin seating manufacturers and suppliers.

Key commercial aircraft cabin seating market trends include the adoption of lightweight materials, ergonomic seat designs and modular seating systems. Airlines are increasingly seeking customizable products that can optimize cabin density while preserving passenger space and comfort. Demand is also rising for durable seating systems that simplify maintenance, reduce aircraft downtime and improve lifecycle performance.

Aircraft fleet expansion remains a major market growth driver. Increasing global passenger demand is encouraging airlines to add routes, purchase new aircraft and modernize existing fleets. Every newly delivered commercial aircraft requires a complete cabin seating configuration, generating demand across multiple seating classes and aircraft types.

According to ADS Group, aircraft orders reached 2,175 in 2025, increasing 50% year over year. Aircraft deliveries rose to 1,411, representing a 25% increase compared with 2024. This growth in aircraft orders and deliveries is strengthening demand for cabin seating systems as airlines prepare new aircraft for commercial service.

Product innovation is becoming increasingly important as aircraft seating manufacturers work to improve comfort, lower aircraft weight and support airline efficiency. In April 2026, France-based aircraft seating manufacturer Expliseat launched TiSeat S, a family of lightweight business-class seats, at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2026. Built with titanium and carbon-fiber materials, the seat is up to 40% lighter than traditional business-class seats. It also incorporates enhanced privacy, integrated storage and connectivity features. Its adaptable configuration is designed for regional and single-aisle commercial aircraft.

Sustainability is also influencing aircraft cabin seating development. In April 2026, Spanish airline Iberia partnered with RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG to test certified sustainable seating features in an Airbus A320neo cabin. The collaboration is assessing sustainable cabin materials under commercial operating conditions while seeking to improve passenger comfort, premium cabin aesthetics and environmental performance.

Asia-Pacific dominated the commercial aircraft cabin seating market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered by the commercial aircraft cabin seating market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Seat Type: Economy Class Seats; Premium Economy Seats; Business Class Seats; First Class Seats; Crew Seats

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft; Wide Body Aircraft; Regional Aircraft

3) By Fit Type: Line Fit; Retrofit

4) By Material: Aluminum Alloys; Composite Materials; Synthetic Fabrics

5) By End Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer; Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Economy Class Seats: Standard Economy Seats; Slimline Economy Seats; High Density Economy Seats; Recliner Economy Seats

2) By Premium Economy Seats: Fixed Shell Premium Economy Seats; Recliner Premium Economy Seats; Enhanced Legroom Premium Economy Seats; Adjustable Headrest Premium Economy Seats

3) By Business Class Seats: Lie Flat Business Class Seats; Angled Flat Business Class Seats; Recliner Business Class Seats; Herringbone Business Class Seats; Staggered Business Class Seats

4) By First Class Seats: Suite First Class Seats; Open Suite First Class Seats; Fully Enclosed First Class Seats; Convertible Bed First Class Seats

5) By Crew Seats: Flight Deck Crew Seats; Cabin Crew Jump Seats; Folding Crew Seats; Fixed Crew Seats

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Safran SA

RTX Corporation

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Adient Aerospace Seating GmbH

JAMCO Corporation

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

ZIM Aircraft Seating GmbH

Acro Aircraft Seating Limited

Geven S.p.A.

Expliseat S.A.S.

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Ipeco Holdings Limited

Mirus Aircraft Seating Limited

Unum Aircraft Seating Limited

Molon Labe Seating LLC

TSI Aviation Seats RAS Completions Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900