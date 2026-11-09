Space And Time Enterprise Brings Privacy And Verifiable Data To AI Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maple Finance, Indomobil, Trenez, The Data Foundation join the launch, bringing enterprise AI and finance heavyweights into Space and Time's expanding ecosystem.









LONDON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space and Time today introduced Space and Time Enterprise, a new data privacy platform that unlocks verifiable intelligence for AI, finance and business. Space and Time Enterprise launches with a number of flagship customers and partners on board. Launch partners include Maple Finance, Indomobil, Trenez and The Data Foundation.

Enterprises need to keep their data private while demonstrating that the information driving their decisions is reliable. That challenge spans financial reporting, auditing, and operations, and becomes more consequential as AI agents use data to take action on a business's behalf.



Space and Time Enterprise lets businesses prove that calculations made using private data are correct without exposing the underlying records. The data remains secure in the enterprise environment, while AI applications, auditors, and stakeholders can verify results without accessing the private database.



“Privacy is a prerequisite for enterprise adoption,” said Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs, the original developers of Space and Time.“Businesses want to put their data to work in AI and other applications, but they need to protect proprietary information, verify their data and audit their agents. As businesses give AI more authority to act, proving the information behind those actions will become as important as protecting it.”



The launch opens a new frontier for Space and Time. Its decentralized network, SXT Chain, delivers verifiable data to onchain finance, including DeFi, tokenized assets, and stablecoins. Space and Time Enterprise brings the same foundation into private business environments, supporting the growing role of AI alongside financial reporting, auditing, and operations.



The breakthrough behind the platform is Proof of SQL, patented technology for proving SQL queries. Already integrated with Google Cloud's BigQuery, the technology is now available through Space and Time Enterprise for businesses to deploy on their own servers. Space and Time's broader cryptographic work has also been integrated into projects at Microsoft and a16z crypto.



Businesses can deploy Space and Time Enterprise without operating a blockchain, purchasing specialized GPU hardware, or relying on an external proving service. To explore the product and access the public repository, visit spaceandtime.io/enterprise.



About Space and Time



Space and Time delivers verifiable data for AI and finance. Backed by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Space and Time uses its proprietary Proof of SQL technology to power AI workflows, enterprise applications, and onchain financial markets with verifiable public and private data.



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