Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Report 2026 Aercap, Avolon, BOC Aviation And SMBC Aviation Capital Accelerate Fuel-Efficient Leasing Industry To Reach $130.64 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global commercial aircraft leasing market is experiencing strong growth as airlines seek cost-effective ways to expand, modernize, and optimize their fleets. The market is projected to increase from $86.18 billion in 2025 to $93.95 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This expansion reflects rising air passenger traffic, growing fleet requirements, increased demand for operational flexibility, and the expanding global presence of aircraft leasing providers.

By 2030, the commercial aircraft leasing market is forecast to reach $130.64 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by airline demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, flexible lease structures, capital preservation, fleet optimization, and aircraft capacity management. Leasing allows carriers to respond more effectively to changing passenger volumes and route requirements without committing substantial capital to direct aircraft purchases.

Key commercial aircraft leasing market trends include the adoption of more flexible leasing models, increased fleet modernization through leased aircraft, and a stronger focus on aircraft lifecycle optimization. Demand is also growing for customized lease agreements designed around individual airline requirements. Short-term and capacity-based leasing solutions are gaining attention as operators seek greater agility when entering new markets, managing seasonal demand, or adjusting capacity during periods of economic uncertainty.

Global tourism growth remains a major driver of market expansion. Increasing international air connectivity is making domestic and overseas travel more accessible, encouraging airlines to add routes and increase flight frequencies. Commercial aircraft leasing enables carriers to expand capacity and modernize fleets more quickly, helping them meet rising travel demand while maintaining financial and operational flexibility.

International tourism data underscores this opportunity. According to UN Tourism, more than 300 million tourists traveled internationally during the first three months of 2025. This represented approximately 14 million additional travelers compared with the same period in 2024 and a year-on-year increase of 5%. Continued growth in passenger volumes is expected to strengthen demand for leased aircraft across established and emerging aviation markets.

Digital transformation is also reshaping commercial aircraft leasing operations. Leasing businesses are investing in cloud-based management platforms to improve transaction execution, customer relationship management, asset oversight, and workflow efficiency. In June 2024, LeaseWorks announced that Hanwha Aviation had adopted its Aeris MATCH customer relationship management solution to support commercial operations. The technology is designed to digitize lease transaction management, streamline deal workflows, and support Hanwha Aviation's long-term strategy of managing a portfolio exceeding 1,000 aircraft and engine assets.

Market consolidation and portfolio expansion continue to influence the competitive environment. In January 2025, Ireland-based aircraft leasing company Avolon acquired Castlelake Aviation Limited for $5.0 billion. The transaction expanded Avolon's commercial aircraft leasing portfolio by adding modern aircraft assets, established airline relationships, and additional leasing capabilities. The acquisition also strengthened the company's position in global aircraft leasing and enhanced its ability to serve airline customers across multiple markets.

North America was the dominant region in the commercial aircraft leasing market in 2025, supported by its mature aviation sector, extensive airline networks, and established aircraft financing ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as passenger demand, airline capacity, and fleet modernization investments rise. The geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the commercial aircraft leasing market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Leasing Type: Dry Leasing; Wet Leasing

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft; Wide Body Aircraft; Regional Aircraft; Cargo Aircraft

3) By Lease Term: Short Term Lease Less Than Five Years; Medium Term Lease Five To Ten Years; Long Term Lease More Than Ten Years

4) By Aircraft Age: New Aircraft; Young Aircraft; Old Aircraft

5) By End User: Airlines; Cargo Carriers; Charter Operators

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Leasing: Operating Lease; Finance Lease

2) By Wet Leasing: Full Wet Lease; Damp Lease; Crew Lease

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



AerCap Holdings N.V.

Altavair L.P.

Aviation Capital Group LLC

Azorra Aviation LLC

Avolon Holdings Limited

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management LLC

BOC Aviation Limited

Carlyle Aviation Partners

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Limited

ICBC Leasing Company Limited

Jackson Square Aviation LLC

ORIX Aviation Systems Limited

SKY Leasing LLC

SMBC Aviation Capital Limited Sumisho Air Lease Corporation

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