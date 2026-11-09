Star Bulk Announces Date For The Release Of Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, Results, Conference Call, And Webcast

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In), or +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +00 800 1612 2075 689 (Greece Toll Free Dial In). Please quote“Star Bulk Carriers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13763583. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, domestic and international participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Stamford and Singapore. Its common shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Euronext Athens under the symbol“SBLK”. As of the date of this release on a fully delivered basis and as adjusted for the delivery of the one firm Kamsarmax vessel currently under construction, we own a fleet of 138 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.8 million dwt consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 42 Kamsarmax, 47 Ultramax and 11 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 55,569 dwt and 209,537 dwt.