SD Bullion Partners With The Royal Mint As Worldwide Exclusive For The First Una And The Lion Bullion Coins

SD Bullion - Gold and Silver Una and the Lion Bullion Coins

SD Bullion - Una and the Lion Silver Bullion Coin

SD Bullion - Una and the Lion Gold Bullion Coin

The Royal Mint's Biggest Bullion Launch! First-Ever Una and the Lion Gold & Silver Bullion Coins. Exclusively at SDBullion

- Chase Turner CEO SD BullionFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William Wyon's legendary 1839 masterpiece, often described by collectors as The Royal Mint's "Mona Lisa," makes its bullion coin debut on November 9, bringing one of Britain's most celebrated coin designs to American collectors.SD Bullion, America's top independent precious metals dealer, today announced an exclusive partnership with The Royal Mint for the launch of the 2027 Una and the Lion bullion coin collection, marking the first time the iconic 1839 design by William Wyon has been struck as a bullion coin.The collection will be available exclusively to consumers through SD Bullion, introducing one of the most admired designs in British numismatic history to a broader audience of collectors.Widely regarded by collectors as one of the most beautiful coins Britain has ever produced, Una and the Lion has captivated numismatists for nearly two centuries. Often described by them as The Royal Mint's "Mona Lisa" and compared in artistic significance to America's celebrated Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, William Wyon's masterpiece has become synonymous with exceptional British coin design.Now, 187 years after its creation, this historic design makes its debut in bullion coin form, offering collectors a new opportunity to own a piece of numismatic history without the extraordinary premiums associated with rare original examples.A 187-Year-Old Masterpiece Makes Its Bullion Coin DebutOriginally engraved in 1839 by William Wyon, who served as The Royal Mint's Chief Engraver beginning in 1828, Una and the Lion remains one of the most celebrated artistic achievements in British coinage.Inspired by Edmund Spenser's epic poem The Faerie Queene, Wyon portrayed the young Queen Victoria as Una, an allegorical figure representing truth, guiding a powerful British lion. The composition was groundbreaking for its time, marking the first occasion a British monarch appeared on a coin as a fictional character.Created early in Victoria's reign, when the Queen was just 20 years old, the design combined classical artistry, literary symbolism, and remarkable engraving craftsmanship.The original 1839 gold coins have since become highly sought-after numismatic treasures, with exceptional examples commanding six-figure prices at auction. The Royal Mint's 2019 Great Engravers' Una and the Lion proof tribute further demonstrated the design's enduring appeal, selling out within two days of release and subsequently attracting substantial collector premiums.Until now, collectors seeking the iconic design in coin form generally faced a choice between exceptionally rare nineteenth-century originals and limited-edition modern proof releases.The 2027 bullion collection changes that equation, bringing Wyon's historic composition to investment-grade gold and silver coins for the first time.Exclusive Launch: 2027 Una and the Lion Gold and Silver CoinsThrough its exclusive partnership with The Royal Mint, SD Bullion will introduce a collection of gold and silver bullion coins featuring the legendary Una and the Lion design.The launch includes:- 2027 1 oz Gold Una and the Lion Bullion Coin: A full-ounce gold release featuring Wyon's celebrated design.- 2027 1/10 oz Gold Una and the Lion Bullion Coin: A fractional gold option for collectors.- 2027 1 oz Silver Una and the Lion Bullion Coin: An affordable way to own the iconic composition in physical silver.- 2027 1 oz Gold Una and the Lion NGC First Day of Issue Signed labels by Gordon Summers: A professionally certified edition featuring a special label signed by Royal Mint Chief Engraver Gordon Summers.- 2027 1/10 oz Gold Una and the Lion NGC First Day of Issue Signed labels by Gordon Summers: Certified edition featuring a First Day of Issue label signed by Royal Mint Chief Engraver Gordon Summers.- 2027 1 oz Silver Una and the Lion NGC First Day of Issue Signed labels by Gordon Summers: A certified silver edition featuring a special label signed by Gordon Summers.Additional certified MS-70 and MS-69 early release and first day of issue designation editions offer an additional level of collectible distinction, combining The Royal Mint's craftsmanship with independent authentication and grading by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC).Royal Mint Craftsmanship Meets Modern Bullion CollectingEvery coin in the 2027 Una and the Lion bullion collection is struck by The Royal Mint, an institution with more than 1,100 years of coin-making heritage.The collection also celebrates the continuity of British engraving excellence through special NGC-certified editions bearing the signature of Gordon Summers, The Royal Mint's current Chief Engraver and a veteran of more than 30 years at the Mint.These signed-label editions connect the artistry of William Wyon's nineteenth-century masterpiece with the craftsmanship of today's Royal Mint, creating a distinctive offering for collectors who appreciate both historic design and modern numismatic quality.The introduction of Una and the Lion as a bullion coin also represents an important expansion of the design's accessibility. Unlike scarce original coins or limited proof issues, bullion coins are generally priced primarily around their precious metal content, manufacturing costs, and dealer premiums.This allows buyers to appreciate one of the world's most recognized coin designs by collectors while acquiring physical precious metals.A Historic Design With Proven Collector AppealFew coin designs have maintained the recognition and admiration of Una and the Lion across nearly two centuries.From its original 1839 appearance to its modern proof tributes, the composition has remained a benchmark of British numismatic artistry. Collectors have long celebrated Wyon's extraordinary attention to detail, balanced composition, and the powerful symbolism of Una guiding the lion.The 2027 bullion release introduces that legacy to a new generation of American collectors and precious metals enthusiasts.For generations, collectors have admired the Una and the Lion design, but rare originals and limited proof editions have often carried substantial premiums. Now, this legendary masterpiece is available in bullion coin form for the first time.As the exclusive worldwide distributor, SD Bullion continues expanding its selection of first-to-market precious metals products through direct partnerships with prominent global mints. SD Bullion brings trusted craftsmanship and competitive pricing to collectors and investors. The Una and the Lion collection combines historic artistry with accessible gold and silver bullion ownership.

Shayna Turbovsky

SD Bullion

+1 800-294-8732

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Una and the Lion: The Story Behind Britain's Most Beautiful Coin - Now at SD Bullion

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SD Bullion Partners with The Royal Mint as Worldwide Exclusive for the First Una and the Lion Bullion Coins News Provided By SD Bullion November 09, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Mining Industry, Retail



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