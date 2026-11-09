Neo Insurance Solutions Announces Harborstm, A New Short-Term Medical Insurance Underwritten By Everest Reinsurance

Neo Insurance Solutions is a full-service health insurance agency specializing in product development through partnerships with national carriers and distribution through multiple agent channels.

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges.

New short-term medical combines flexible plan designs, access to a large, nationally recognized medical network, & optional benefits designed for greater choice

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neo Insurance Solutions today announced the launch of HarborSTM, a new short-term medical insurance offering developed in collaboration with Everest. The launch represents the latest chapter in a nearly 5-year relationship between the two organizations and their shared commitment to developing flexible health coverage solutions for today's consumers.Neo and Everest have worked together to bring health insurance solutions to the market through a longstanding strategic partnership built on product innovation, distribution expertise and a commitment to serving consumers and insurance professionals. HarborSTM builds on that relationship with a new portfolio designed to provide consumers with greater flexibility in choosing the level of coverage that fits their needs and budget.“Everest has been an important underwriting partner to Neo, and HarborSTM represents another exciting step forward in that relationship,” said Jonathan Karlin, CEO at Neo Insurance Solutions.“We wanted to create a short-term medical solution that combines meaningful plan choice with access to a strong national provider network. Bringing HarborSTM to market allows us to deliver on that vision.”Three Plan Options Designed for Greater ChoiceHarborSTM is available in three plan options - Essential, Access and Secure - offering varying in-network benefit levels and coverage period maximums of up to $1.5 million. Consumers can select from multiple deductible and coinsurance options, allowing them to balance monthly premium costs with their preferred level of out-of-pocket exposure.The plans also provide an annual wellness exam, while Access and Secure feature predictable $40 copays for doctor office and urgent care visits. Secure provides unlimited primary care, specialist and urgent care visits at the $40 copay level, subject to the plan's terms and conditions.National Access Through a Major NetworkA key feature of HarborSTM is access to a major national network, providing members with broad access to participating physicians, specialists and hospitals across the country.“We're excited to offer HarborSTM members access to a national network from a trusted brand,” said Kyle Dietz, Chief Commercial Officer.“Network access is an important part of the member experience, and the broad range of the network gives HarborSTM a strong foundation in the market.”The product is underwritten by Everest Reinsurance Company or Everest Denali Insurance Company, depending on jurisdiction. Everest Reinsurance serves as underwriter and plan administrator, while Neo Insurance Solutions serves as the billing administrator.About Neo Insurance SolutionsNeo Insurance Solutions is a full-service health insurance agency specializing in product development through partnerships with national carriers and distribution through multiple agent channels. If you're interested in partnering with Neo Insurance Solutions, visit neoinsurancesolutions/for-agents/. For consumers in need of health insurance options, explore plans at neonavigator.About EverestEverest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide. Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.Important product disclosureIMPORTANT: This program provides supplemental health insurance only. It does not provide basic medical, or comprehensive/major medical coverage, and does not satisfy the“minimum essential coverage” requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.Everest Insurancemarkets property, casualty, specialty and other lines of admitted and non-admitted direct insurance on behalf of Everest Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies. Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at . This product is underwritten by Everest Reinsurance Company (or Everest Denali Insurance Company), depending on jurisdiction. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions. This literature is descriptive only. All policy terms, conditions, and pricing is solely determined by Everest and all coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. Not all products and product features may be available in all jurisdictions and availability may be subject to business and regulatory approval in each jurisdiction. Neo Insurance Solutions is not affiliated with Everest. No employees, agents and/or representatives of Everest are involved in the operation of Companies.HarborSTM is short-term medical insurance and is not comprehensive major medical coverage or Minimum Essential Coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Benefits, provisions, limitations, exclusions and product availability vary by state. Coverage is subject to the applicable policy and Certificate of Coverage.

Ashley Styer

Neo Insurance Solutions

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Neo Insurance Solutions announces HarborSTM, a new short-term medical insurance underwritten by Everest Reinsurance News Provided By Anderson Collaborative November 09, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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