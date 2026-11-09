Codapet Partners With Dr. Rachel Herwick To Expand Its Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Los Angeles

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Rachel HerwickLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Los Angeles, CA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Rachel Herwick will serve pets and pet parents throughout Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.“It's my wish that every family in Los Angeles becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Rachel Herwick built her career in emergency and critical care, a specialty that places veterinarians at the center of some of the most difficult moments a family can face. Over the course of her career she has helped countless families navigate end-of-life decisions for their pets, and that work shaped her understanding of what those final moments mean, not only for the animal, but for the people who have spent years loving and caring for them. She came to believe that the quality of a goodbye matters deeply, and that the setting in which it happens matters too.While she had seen euthanasia carried out peacefully and compassionately within hospital walls, she recognized that the clinical environment is not always where families would choose to say goodbye. The travel, the unfamiliar surroundings, the pace of a busy hospital: for elderly pets, animals with mobility limitations, or those who experience significant anxiety during veterinary visits, the burden of that journey can compound an already difficult day. She began offering in-home euthanasia because she wanted families to have another option.“Throughout my career in emergency and critical care medicine, I have witnessed the profound importance of compassionate end-of-life care and the impact these moments have on both pets and their families,” she says.“I chose to partner with CodaPet because I believe families should have access to the option of saying goodbye in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. Providing a peaceful and dignified passing is one of the most meaningful responsibilities we have as veterinarians, and this partnership allows me to extend that care beyond the hospital setting. My hope is to help families navigate an incredibly difficult time with compassion, thoughtful guidance, and the reassurance that their beloved companions are receiving the respect and comfort they deserve.”For Los Angeles families, Dr. Herwick brings the depth of her emergency and critical care experience to one of the most personal decisions a pet owner will ever make. Her goal is straightforward: to make an incredibly difficult day a little gentler. She provides thoughtful medical care and guidance, and she gives each family the time and space they need to say goodbye on their own terms, in the place their pet has always known as home.Dr. Herwick serves Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, Calabasas, Pasadena, San Fernando, and surrounding communities throughout the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles, eastern Ventura County, and portions of the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys in Southern California.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $465 in Los Angeles. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet/vets.

Edward Lou

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

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CodaPet partners with Dr. Rachel Herwick to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Los Angeles News Provided By CodaPet November 09, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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