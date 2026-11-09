Childhood Gymnasts To HYROX Competitors: Phoenix's Amanda Hasquet And Maggie Ledesma Raising $1,200 For Animal Welfare

Amanda and Maggie - HYROX race contestants

High Impact athletes help support animal welfare efforts.

Lifelong friends reunite through fitness and rally community support for an animal welfare fundraising campaign ahead of the February 2027 HYROX competition.

- Amanda and MaggiePHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a childhood friendship built around gymnastics has evolved into a new athletic challenge with a purpose far beyond competition. Phoenix-area best friends Amanda Hasquet and Maggie Ledesma are preparing to compete in the February 2027 HYROX women's doubles competition while seeking to raise $1,200 for animal welfare through the Race for Impact charitable fundraising initiative.Their story brings together lifelong friendship, athletic determination, and a shared commitment to helping animals in need.Amanda and Maggie first connected through childhood gymnastics, spending countless hours training, competing, and encouraging one another. The discipline, teamwork, and perseverance they developed during those formative years helped establish a friendship that has endured through adulthood.Today, with careers, families, and everyday responsibilities competing for their time, the two women are reconnecting with their athletic roots by taking on a new challenge together. Their destination is the InBody HYROX Phoenix competition, scheduled for February 25–28, 2027, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.The event combines running with demanding functional fitness exercises, testing participants' strength, endurance, and determination. But for Amanda and Maggie, simply crossing the finish line isn't the ultimate goal.A $1,200 Fundraising Goal With a Greater PurposeAs part of their participation in Race for Impact, Amanda Hasquet and Maggie Ledesma are actively seeking to raise $1,200 to support animal welfare initiatives, making community involvement an important part of their journey.The $1,200 target represents the fundraising requirement associated with a HYROX doubles charity entry. The women are reaching out to individuals, local businesses, animal lovers, and community supporters to help them achieve that goal.Their fundraising efforts will benefit the Race for Impact Animal Welfare Fund, which supports organizations working to improve animal welfare and reduce animal suffering. Among the organizations supported by the fund are The Humane League, Sinergia Animal, Animal International, and the Good Food Institute. Their work includes strengthening animal protections, improving conditions for farmed animals, and advancing alternatives to industrial animal agriculture.For Amanda and Maggie, supporting animal welfare adds a meaningful purpose to the physical and mental demands of preparing for the competition. "We started as two young athletes growing up together, and now we're taking on new challenges as adults," the friends shared. "For us, this is about more than fitness. It's about challenging ourselves, holding each other accountable, and doing something we love to help make a meaningful difference for animals."Bringing the Phoenix Community TogetherWith their February 2027 competition approaching, Amanda and Maggie hope their story will inspire residents throughout Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale, and surrounding Arizona communities to participate in their fundraising mission.The campaign welcomes donations of any size, and supporters can also help by sharing their official fundraising page with friends, family members, coworkers, and social media connections. The women believe that even modest individual contributions, when combined with broader community participation, can help them reach their $1,200 target.Their initiative also serves as an example of how amateur athletes can use sports and personal fitness goals to support charitable causes.Two Best Friends, One Finish Line, and a Shared Commitment to AnimalsWhat makes this journey particularly meaningful is the friendship behind it. From their earliest gymnastics practices to the challenges of adulthood, Amanda Hasquet and Maggie Ledesma have continued to share a bond shaped by years of encouragement and mutual support.Now, instead of competing as young gymnasts, they will stand together as teammates preparing for one of their most demanding athletic challenges yet.They hope that their journey will accomplish two things: help them reach the HYROX finish line together and generate meaningful financial support for animal welfare.While their $1,200 fundraising goal remains ahead of them, their determination to make a difference remains the constant driving their efforts. For Amanda and Maggie, the greatest victory would be knowing that a friendship formed in childhood helped bring people together for a cause that extends far beyond sports.How the Community Can HelpIndividuals, families, and businesses interested in supporting Amanda Hasquet and Maggie Ledesma's effort to raise $1,200 for animal welfare can contribute directly through their Race for Impact fundraising campaign.Anyone interesting in supporting their effort can show their support on their official fundraising and donation page on the Race For Impact website. Donations and sharing their official fundraising and donation page on cosial media sites can help the friends move closer to their goal ahead of the February 2027 competition.About Race for ImpactRace for Impact is a charitable fundraising initiative developed by High Impact Athletes in partnership with HYROX. The program connects athletic participation with charitable giving, allowing competitors to raise funds for causes including animal welfare, global health, mental health, women's empowerment, and climate solutions.

Reputation Maxx

Reputation Maxx

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Childhood Gymnasts to HYROX Competitors: Phoenix's Amanda Hasquet and Maggie Ledesma Raising $1,200 for Animal Welfare News Provided By Reputation Maxx, Reputation Maxx November 09, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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