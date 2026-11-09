Oak Brook Motor Club Receives Unanimous Village Board Approval

Oak Brook Motor Club – Central Courtyard & Members-Only Clubhouse

Private automotive club will bring 60 individually owned motor suites and a members-only clubhouse to 1400 Kensington Road

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oak Brook Motor Club announced that the Village of Oak Brook Board of Trustees unanimously approved its planned development on October 13. The project will replace an existing office building at 1400 Kensington Road with 60 individually deeded motor suites and a private clubhouse for owners and their guests. Construction is targeted to begin in spring 2027.Inspired by Oak Brook's polo heritage, the club brings the spirit of a private country club to automotive collecting. Designed by OKW Architects, the club takes its cues from equestrian architecture, but is detailed with a modern sensibility. 'We knew the architectural design of the development required a refinement that would resonate with its upscale membership,' said Katie Lambert, Partner & Design Director at OKW. The clubhouse serves as a focal point for the community; it fronts a central courtyard framed by motor suites, which range from 1,440 to 3,600 square feet. Select suites open onto private patios.“Oak Brook's polo tradition always felt like a natural inspiration,” said Joe Bakhos, founder of Oak Brook Motor Club.“People came together over a shared passion for the sport, but the friendships they formed extended well beyond the field. We wanted to create that same sense of community for automotive enthusiasts, with private suites that owners can transform into their own personal galleries and a clubhouse that brings everyone together.””The clubhouse will span more than 5,000 square feet and is planned to include a lounge, golf and Formula 1 simulators, billiards, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. Membership will be limited to suite owners.ABOUT OAK BROOK MOTOR CLUBOak Brook Motor Club is a private automotive community being developed by Monarch Interests in Oak Brook, Illinois. The club pairs individually owned motor suites with a private clubhouse and gathering spaces for automotive enthusiasts.Learn more at oakbrookmotorclub.

Joe Bakhos

OAK BROOK MOTOR CLUB

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Oak Brook Motor Club Receives Unanimous Village Board Approval News Provided By Oak Brook Motor Club November 09, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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