SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric Announces 2026 Nextdoor Fave Awards Win In Plumber Category

Neighbor votes in Nextdoor's 10th annual local business awards recognize the family-owned Central Texas plumbing, HVAC, and electrical company

HUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric, a family-owned plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical company based in Hutto, Texas, has been named a 2026 Nextdoor Fave Awards winner in the Plumber category. Now in their 10th year, the Fave Awards are Nextdoor's annual local business awards, which Nextdoor describes as recognizing the businesses most loved by neighbors. Winners are decided by neighbor votes rather than by a judging panel or paid placement.Nextdoor announced its U.S. winners on October 14, 2026, reporting that neighbors cast about 5 million votes for roughly 750,000 local businesses across 20 categories. Each vote is also counted as a Fave, which Nextdoor describes as a recommendation from a verified neighbor who has personally used the business, and winners are listed neighborhood by neighborhood rather than in a single national ranking. Nextdoor states that businesses cannot pay for Faves or votes and that no purchase improves a business's chance of winning.“Homeowners usually choose a plumber in the middle of a leak, a sewer backup, or a failed water heater, with little time to compare options, and that is when a recommendation from someone down the street carries the most influence,” said Brendan McCarthy, CEO of SALT Service Co.“Fave Awards are decided by the people who live in the neighborhoods SALT serves, which makes this recognition a reflection of the households the company works in every day.”The recognition arrives as Central Texas heads into the winter months, when freezing temperatures can turn exposed plumbing into an urgent repair. The February 2021 winter storm showed the scale of that risk: more than 14.6 million Texans, nearly half the state's population, were under a boil-water advisory on February 19, 2021, as leaks from frozen pipes strained water systems, according to CNN reporting at the time. In situations like these, homeowners frequently turn to neighbors for a plumber they can reach quickly, the kind of recommendation the Fave Awards are built to capture.As a 2026 winner, SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric receives a Fave Awards badge on its Nextdoor Business Page, greater visibility in neighbor search results, and a“2026 Nextdoor Fave Winner” sticker for display on a storefront or vehicle, according to Nextdoor.Founded in 1984 as a parking lot lighting maintenance and repair company, SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric is owned and operated by the McCarthy family, who expanded the business into residential and commercial electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and generator services. The company serves homeowners and businesses across Travis and Williamson counties. Its name comes from the biblical call to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world, and the company supports families in need through SALTcares, its affiliated nonprofit organization.

Melina Garza

SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric

+1 512-956-7842

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SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric Announces 2026 Nextdoor Fave Awards Win in Plumber Category News Provided By Elevated Audience November 09, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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