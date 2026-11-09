Woven Wins Healthcare Marketing Impact Award Gold For HCP Virtual Reality Experience Created For Bridgebio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recognition from Modern Healthcare and Ad Age highlights an immersive approach to helping health care professionals recognize ATTR-CM

- Dennis Leahy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woven Health Collective has won a 2026 Healthcare Marketing Impact Award Gold for“From Clues to Clarity: Recognizing ATTR-CM,” a virtual reality experience created for BridgeBio. Presented by Modern Healthcare and Ad Age, the Technology-Driven Campaign of the Year award recognizes strategic, creative, and results-driven health care marketing and communications.

The program brings together scientific understanding, creative storytelling, and immersive technology to help health care professionals explore the experience of a patient living with undiagnosed transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. Through a patient's perspective, the experience connects symptoms that can be difficult to recognize when considered separately.

“Effective health care communication requires more than presenting information. It requires finding a way to make that information meaningful to the people who need it,” said Jeanne Martel, CEO and Founder of Woven Health Collective.“This recognition celebrates what becomes possible when science, creativity, and technology work together around a clear educational purpose.”

Developed in four months, the experience combines motion-capture animation, visual and audio cues, and subtle haptic feedback to bring the patient's perspective to life. It was introduced internally to BridgeBio's field force before reaching HCP audiences at the Heart Failure Society of America and American Heart Association Annual Scientific Meeting 2026. The program generated approximately 100 unique, in-depth engagements across key conferences.

“We wanted clinicians to encounter familiar symptoms from an unfamiliar perspective,” said Dennis Leahy, Chief Creative Officer of Woven Health Collective.“The creative idea was to bring individual symptoms together through the patient's story. Virtual reality gave us a way to make those connections tangible, with every creative choice designed to help clinicians see the larger clinical picture.”

The award recognizes a program designed to make complex disease education more engaging and to encourage health care professionals to consider how individual symptoms may form a larger clinical picture.

Learn more about Woven's creative and technological capabilities at: .

Vin Keane

Woven Health Collective

+1 970-389-7552

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Woven Wins Healthcare Marketing Impact Award Gold for HCP Virtual Reality Experience Created for BridgeBio News Provided By Woven Health Collective November 09, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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