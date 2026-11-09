Severe Traffic Congestion Hits Chennai Roads After Deepavali Holiday

Massive Traffic Congestion on Chennai Roads

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported on GST Road as lakhs of people return to Chennai simultaneously from the southern districts following the Deepavali holidays. Vehicles are lined up for several kilometres, from the Chengalpattu Toll Plaza to Perungalathur, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

The congestion is attributed to railway crossings, narrow approach roads and local vehicular traffic along the Mahindra World City–Singaperumal Koil stretch. Traffic movement has also been affected near the Guduvanchery and Vandalur flyover junctions and in the vicinity of the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus due to the increased movement of buses. Perungalathur, being one of the major entry points into Chennai, has witnessed particularly long queues of vehicles, with traffic virtually coming to a standstill. Heavy traffic congestion during festival holiday periods has become a recurring problem. Motorists and members of the public have expressed concern over the situation, stating that traffic police should divert vehicles through alternative routes to prevent such congestion and ensure smoother traffic movement.

Air Quality Concerns Post-Deepavali

On Sunday, Diwali was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country and around the world. Amid concerns over rising air pollution, restrictions were imposed on bursting firecrackers during the festival. In Tamil Nadu, people have been permitted to burst firecrackers only for two hours, from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.

However, firecrackers and sparklers continued to be burst beyond the permitted hours, leading to a noticeable deterioration in air quality across several parts of Tiruchirappalli. Thick smoke was reported in areas including TVS Tollgate, Trichy Airport, Head Post Office Road, KK Nagar Road and Cantonment Panchapur Bus Terminal. The smoke spread across roads, creating a fog-like appearance and reducing visibility in several areas. Motorists and the public faced inconvenience due to the reduced visibility, while several people reportedly experienced breathing difficulties amid increased smoke and air pollution. (ANI)

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