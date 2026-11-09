Global Next-Generation Narrowbody Aircraft Market Report 2026 Capture The $105.31 Billion Market As Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, And COMAC Accelerate Fuel-Efficient Fleets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next-Generation Narrowbody Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global next-generation narrowbody aircraft market is experiencing rapid growth as airlines invest in fuel-efficient fleets, expand capacity, and replace aging aircraft. The market increased from $65.6 billion in 2025 to $72.33 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Historical growth has been supported by rising passenger air travel, airline fleet modernization initiatives, demand for more efficient commercial aircraft, pressure to reduce aviation operating costs, and the continued replacement of older narrowbody fleets.

The next-generation narrowbody aircraft market is projected to reach $105.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by demand for lower-emission aircraft, increasing adoption of models compatible with sustainable aviation fuel, airline fleet renewal programs, and greater interest in extended-range single-aisle aircraft. Airlines are also prioritizing improved fuel efficiency and lower lifecycle costs as they seek to strengthen profitability while meeting increasingly ambitious sustainability targets.

Key next-generation narrowbody aircraft market trends include the adoption of lightweight structures, fuel-efficient propulsion systems, advanced aerodynamic designs, and technologies that extend aircraft range. These developments are helping manufacturers improve operational performance and enable airlines to serve longer routes with single-aisle aircraft. A growing focus on reducing fuel consumption and maintenance expenses is also shaping aircraft procurement and development strategies across the commercial aviation sector.

Rising air passenger traffic remains a major market growth driver. Increased demand for domestic and international business and leisure travel is encouraging airlines to expand their fleets through aircraft purchases and leasing arrangements. Next-generation narrowbody aircraft offer the capacity, efficiency, and route flexibility required to accommodate higher passenger volumes across short- and medium-haul networks while helping carriers manage operating costs. According to Airports Council International World, global passenger traffic exceeded 9.4 billion travelers in 2024, an increase of 8.4% compared with 2023. Continued passenger growth is expected to accelerate demand for modern single-aisle aircraft worldwide.

Aircraft manufacturers are advancing high-aspect-ratio wing technologies to improve aerodynamic efficiency, reduce drag and fuel consumption, extend range, and lower emissions. In July 2026, Airbus continued progressing its Wing of Tomorrow program, including plans to flight-test an A321neo equipped with extended wingtip structures in 2027. The tests will assess the performance of longer, higher-aspect-ratio wings and their potential role in future narrowbody aircraft. The initiative is expected to enhance Airbus's technological readiness for a next-generation single-aisle aircraft program while supporting the aviation industry's transition toward more efficient commercial fleets.

Aftermarket activity is also increasing as the installed base of next-generation aircraft expands. In July 2026, U.S.-based aviation aftermarket solutions provider Setna iO acquired its first Airbus A320neo for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to expand the company's aircraft teardown capabilities in the United States and increase the availability of used serviceable materials and repaired components. This capacity will support airlines, aircraft lessors, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers seeking reliable parts for next-generation narrowbody fleets.

North America was the dominant region in the next-generation narrowbody aircraft market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single-Aisle Jets; Regional Jets

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Leasing Companies; Aircraft Brokers

3) By Application: Commercial Aviation; Cargo Transport; Military Use; Private Charter

4) By End-Use Industry: Airlines; Freight And Logistics; Government And Defense; Private And Business Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Aisle Jets: Standard Single-Aisle Jets; Extended Range Single-Aisle Jets; High Capacity Single-Aisle Jets; Long Range Single-Aisle Jets; Fuel Efficient Single-Aisle Jets

2) By Regional Jets: 50 To 70 Seat Regional Jets; 70 To 90 Seat Regional Jets; 90 To 100 Seat Regional Jets; Hybrid Electric Regional Jets; Sustainable Aviation Fuel Compatible Regional Jets

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Embraer S.A.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd.

PJSC United Aircraft Corporation Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900