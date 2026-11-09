Global Regional Aircraft Market 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On A $16.17B Market As Airbus, Embraer, ATR, And COMAC Accelerate Hybrid-Electric Fleets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Regional Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global regional aircraft market is experiencing strong growth as airlines expand short-haul networks, modernize aging fleets and improve air connectivity between smaller cities and major aviation hubs. The market is projected to increase from $11.68 billion in 2025 to $12.50 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for short-haul air transportation, higher regional passenger volumes and improved connections between underserved cities and regional airports. Airlines have also increased their focus on operational cost efficiency, creating additional demand for modern aircraft that can provide reliable service while lowering fuel consumption and maintenance requirements. The replacement of older regional aircraft fleets remains another important contributor to market expansion.

The regional aircraft market is forecast to reach $16.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, continued expansion of regional route networks and rising investment in next-generation regional jets. Fleet modernization initiatives among regional airlines, together with the adoption of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies, are expected to reshape the competitive and operational landscape.

Key regional aircraft market trends include the development of more fuel-efficient platforms, next-generation aircraft designs and models capable of operating from shorter runways. Manufacturers are also pursuing higher-capacity regional aircraft and increasing the use of lightweight structures and advanced materials. These developments are designed to improve aircraft performance, reduce operating costs and support the aviation industry's long-term sustainability objectives.

Rising passenger traffic is a major driver of regional aircraft demand. Airlines are introducing new routes and strengthening links between smaller population centers and major aviation hubs to accommodate growing travel requirements. This expansion is encouraging carriers to acquire additional fuel-efficient aircraft for short-haul operations. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. airlines carried 84.4 million systemwide scheduled-service passengers in March 2026, up from 83.7 million in March 2025. The figures represent year-over-year growth of 0.9% and reinforce the continued importance of regional air connectivity.

Innovation in hybrid-electric regional aircraft is also supporting the transition toward lower-emission aviation. In September 2024, Sweden-based Heart Aerospace unveiled Heart Experimental 1, or Heart X1, its first full-scale demonstrator for the ES-30 regional hybrid-electric aircraft. Developed primarily at the company's Gothenburg facilities, the demonstrator was designed to validate aircraft engineering and production processes. It also provides a platform for ground-based testing involving charging, taxiing, turnaround procedures and critical system evaluations ahead of a planned fully electric first flight.

Sustainable aviation fuel compatibility is another priority across the regional aviation sector. In February 2023, Pratt & Whitney Canada partnered with ATR to advance 100% sustainable aviation fuel compatibility for ATR aircraft powered by PW127 engines. The collaboration validated sustainable aviation fuel use in regional turboprop aircraft and supported broader industry efforts to reduce carbon emissions, increase alternative fuel adoption and progress toward net-zero aviation targets.

North America was the dominant regional aircraft market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Aircraft Type: Turboprop Aircraft; Regional Jet

2) By Seating Capacity: Less Than 50 Seats; 50 To 100 Seats; 100 To 150 Seats

3) By Propulsion Type: Turbofan Engines; Turboprop Engines; Hybrid Electric Propulsion

4) By End User: Commercial Airlines; Charter Operators; Government Organizations; Aircraft Leasing Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Turboprop: Conventional Turboprop Aircraft; Advanced Turboprop Aircraft; Passenger Turboprop; Cargo Turboprop

2) By Regional Jet: Light Regional Jet; Medium Regional Jet; Large Regional Jet; Next Generation Regional Jet

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Airbus SE

Leonardo S.p.A.

Embraer S.A.

United Aircraft Corporation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Textron Aviation Inc.

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Antonov JSC

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. Deutsche Aircraft GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900