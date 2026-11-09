Washington DC, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nov. 9, 2026

Contact: James McKean

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U.S. Postal Service Announces Stamp Subjects for 2027

Sports legends, mythical creatures and celebrations featured







WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service today announced some of the stamps it will release in 2027.

This is a partial list, with additional subjects to be announced in the coming weeks and months. These designs are preliminary and may change. A version of this release with all stamp images can be found on the USPS Newsroom.

Pat Summitt

In her 38 years at the helm of the University of Tennessee women's basketball program, Pat Summitt (1952-2016) led her team to 1,098 victories and eight national championships. Demanding, disciplined and fiercely competitive, Summitt pushed her players to excel on and off the court. Her success helped elevate women's basketball nationally while raising expectations for how women athletes and their coaches should be supported. The stamp art features an oil-on-primed-linen portrait of Summitt created by Roberto Parada. Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Willie Mays (Black Heritage)

Often called the greatest all-around baseball player ever, Willie Mays (1931-2024) is celebrated with the 50th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage series. Known for his elite defense, he won 12 MLB Gold Glove Awards. The stamp design is an homage to classic baseball cards. It features two photos: a portrait of Mays as a New York Giant and a photo of Mays making an over-the-shoulder catch. That play from Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, known as“The Catch,” is widely considered baseball's most famous play and led to a New York Giants win. The orange background of the stamp is a reference to the color that followed Mays through his career, from the New York and San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with photographs from Getty Images.

Lunar New Year - Year of the Goat

In 2027, the U.S. Postal Service marks the Year of the Goat with the eighth stamp in its third Lunar New Year series, which began in 2020. Traditionally associated with new beginnings and the coming of spring, Lunar New Year is one of the world's most widely celebrated holidays. For this series, artist Camille Chew created cut-paper masks representing the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using Sally Andersen-Bruce's photograph of the Year of the Goat mask.

Love (2027)

Whether it's a colorful rainbow or a warm, sunny day or a playful pinwheel spinning in the breeze, this year's Love stamp is a reminder of the many gifts that hold important places in our hearts. Influenced by the pared-down color palettes and symbolism of folk art, artist and stamp designer Lisa Congdon organized the stamp design on a grid with simple and bright colors using geometric shapes and other symbols that evoke joy. Greg Breeding provided art direction for the stamp.

Unicorns

Featuring dreamlike scenes that suggest a gentle forest of enchantment and peace, these stamps feature unicorns, the legendary creatures that hold the promise of magic to those who have the rare good fortune to encounter them. This pane of 16 stamps features four scenes of unicorns by Kendra Binney, whose mixed-media artwork employs watercolor, acrylic, pencil and digital effects. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

Colorful Blooms

This issuance continues our annual tradition of offering stamps with beautiful, unique floral designs. Each of these four new stamps showcases a close-up illustration of an abstract flower rendered in a mix of watercolor - providing a translucent, ethereal quality - and gouache (a less translucent watercolor) for opaque touches. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with illustrations by Magrikie Berg.

Celebrate

In 2027, the Postal Service will issue a new Celebrate stamp designed for invitations and cards suitable for a host of special occasions, from birthdays and anniversaries to engagements, weddings, new jobs and retirements. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with artist Jason Gottlieb.

Veggies Forever

This booklet of 20 stamps features 10 different close-up color photographs of artfully styled vegetables - a red onion, Savoy cabbage, red cabbage, purple cauliflower, beech mushrooms, purple asparagus, an artichoke, a fairy tale eggplant, rhubarb and a watermelon radish. Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with existing photographs by award-winning food photographer Renée Comet.

U.S. Flag (2027)

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Stars and Stripes in 2027, the U.S. Postal Service continues its long tradition of honoring the flag of the United States. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, took the photograph featured on the stamp at Virginia's historical Alexandria City Hall. Alcalá also designed the stamp.

Mythical Creatures

America's many folkloric animals reflect our love of the unknown and odd. The Postal Service's Mythical Creatures set features five different stamps depicting some regional favorites. At festivals in Mothman 's native West Virginia, attendees often wear“spooky-cute” costumes to evoke this cryptid - a flying, red-eyed, human-size being first reported in 1966. The Jackalope leapt into Western legend after taxidermist brothers in Wyoming created the antlered rabbit mashup in the 1930s. In old Pennsylvania lumbermen's lore, the self-conscious Squonk wept constantly; today it's a beloved symbol of anxiety. Sasquatch, aka Bigfoot, leaves an outsized impression on the culture - elusive but everywhere, even beyond its Pacific Northwest habitat. Champ, a lake monster of centuries-old legend, has become the mascot for the Lake Champlain region of New York and Vermont. Artist Nat Power digitally drew the creatures and icons representing their environments in bold black linework and vivid colors reminiscent of her tattoo-design work. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

E Pluribus Unum

In 2027, the U.S. Postal Service will celebrate the nation's founding motto, E Pluribus Unum -“Out of many, one”- inscribed on the Great Seal of the United States even before the Revolutionary War officially ended. Since 1883, the Statue of Liberty has stood as a lasting symbol of that ideal. The new stamp pairs the motto with an image of Lady Liberty, reminding viewers of the values Americans share. The statue is formed by various-size red and blue dots against a white background. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Cure Childhood Cancers (Semipostal)

While childhood cancer is rare, about 15,000 American children and adolescents receive cancer diagnoses annually, and it is the leading cause of disease-related death for children post-infancy. With this semipostal, the U.S. Postal Service supports biomedical research aimed at improving survival for children and adolescents with cancer and developing safer, less toxic treatments that reduce short- and long-term side effects. Net proceeds from the surcharge on the Cure Childhood Cancers semipostal will be donated to the National Institutes of Health for childhood cancer research. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with original artwork by Chuck Styles.

Halloween

On Halloween, when the night comes alive and the frightening feels fun, children - and the kid in everyone - seek out eerie sights and sounds, come up with scary costumes and revel in pretending to be who they're not. These new stamps bring us back to the delightful frights of a childhood Halloween with fun, friendly depictions of a vampire, a witch, a mummy and Frankenstein's monster by Erick Martinez. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

You're Invited - Wedding Edition (2-Ounce)

While stamps featuring many types of subjects can be used for wedding invitations, the You're Invited - Wedding Edition 2-ounce stamp is designed to provide a single elegant stamp for the traditional heavy wedding invitation. It follows in a long line of elegant wedding-specific stamps issued by the Postal Service for more formal occasions.“You're Invited,” written in calligraphy with flourishes, creates a timeless design that evokes Old World elegance. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp, and artist and calligrapher Nina Tran chose the copperplate style of lettering, widely used in the 17th and 18th centuries, to create its central imagery. Alcalá and Tran also collaborated on the With Love and the You're Invited - For All Occasions stamps described below.

With Love (Forever)

Harmonizing with the You're Invited - Wedding Edition stamp, the With Love 1-ounce Forever stamp is intended to be used for the RSVP notes that are frequently sent inside a wedding invitation. In addition to wedding RSVP cards and thank-you notes, the With Love Forever stamp is also a great option for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day cards, as well as letters and notes for any occasion when love and affection are expressed.

You're Invited - For All Occasions

The You're Invited - For All Occasions pane of 10 stamps gives hosts a variety of choices with which to decorate their invitation envelopes. This Forever stamp is available in several colors for invitations weighing up to 1 ounce, including weddings, birthdays, showers, graduations, holiday get-togethers and any other occasion when an elegant stamp is just right.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

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