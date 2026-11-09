Global Surveillance Aircraft Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And 2030 Forecast Boeing, RTX, Lockheed Martin, And Airbus Accelerate AI-Enabled Autonomy In $20.97B Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surveillance Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global surveillance aircraft market is experiencing strong growth as governments and defense organizations increase investments in border protection, maritime security, intelligence gathering, and advanced situational awareness. The market is projected to grow from $15.16 billion in 2025 to $16.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by rising defense and security spending, greater border surveillance requirements, growing maritime security concerns, and increased demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. The rising incidence of cross-border threats has also encouraged military and homeland security agencies to modernize airborne monitoring systems and expand persistent surveillance operations.

The surveillance aircraft market is forecast to reach $20.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026. Key growth drivers include the increasing adoption of unmanned surveillance aircraft, demand for real-time situational awareness, investment in advanced airborne surveillance technologies, heightened geopolitical tensions, and the expansion of homeland security capabilities.

Important surveillance aircraft market trends include the use of artificial intelligence for real-time intelligence processing, growing adoption of autonomous aircraft, integration of multi-sensor surveillance systems, and development of long-endurance platforms. Persistent aerial monitoring capabilities are also becoming increasingly important as operators seek continuous intelligence across borders, coastlines, critical infrastructure, and contested regions.

Escalating geopolitical tensions are expected to remain a major catalyst for market growth. Territorial disputes, strategic competition, and evolving security threats are accelerating defense modernization programs and increasing demand for advanced intelligence and surveillance technologies. Surveillance aircraft support continuous monitoring, real-time intelligence collection, threat detection, border security, and rapid military decision-making during complex security situations.

According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, more than 165,273 political violence events were recorded worldwide in the reporting period ending June 2024, representing a 15% increase compared with the previous annual period. This heightened security environment is strengthening demand for airborne systems capable of monitoring large areas, tracking potential threats, and supporting coordinated defense and homeland security operations.

Technology providers are responding by developing multi-mission surveillance aircraft that combine intelligence gathering, target tracking, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare capabilities. In July 2026, Israel Aerospace Industries unveiled ELLYON, a next-generation platform integrating electronic attack and advanced intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance capabilities.

ELLYON combines long-range synthetic aperture radar, ground moving target indication, signals intelligence, electro-optical sensors, artificial intelligence-enabled mission management, and satellite communications. The integrated platform supports real-time intelligence collection, target tracking, and electronic warfare activities from a single aircraft, reflecting the market's movement toward flexible, sensor-rich airborne systems.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In March 2026, Ondas Inc. acquired BIRD Aerosystems for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Ondas' airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance portfolio while strengthening its advanced mission systems and aircraft protection capabilities for military and homeland security applications. BIRD Aerosystems develops airborne surveillance and intelligence solutions for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters used in special-mission operations.

North America was the dominant region in the surveillance aircraft market in 2025, supported by extensive defense spending, advanced aerospace capabilities, and continued investment in intelligence and security systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the surveillance aircraft market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing Surveillance Aircraft; Rotary Wing Surveillance Aircraft; Unmanned Surveillance Aircraft; Airborne Early Warning And Control Aircraft

2) By Mission Type: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance; Border Surveillance; Maritime Surveillance; Battlefield Surveillance

3) By Payload Type: Electro Optical And Infrared Sensors; Radar Systems; Electronic Intelligence Systems; Communication Intelligence Systems

4) By End User: Military; Homeland Security Agencies; Law Enforcement Agencies; Coast Guard

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Surveillance Aircraft: Manned Fixed Wing Surveillance Aircraft; Turboprop Surveillance Aircraft; Jet Surveillance Aircraft

2) By Rotary Wing Surveillance Aircraft: Manned Surveillance Helicopters; Unmanned Rotary Wing Surveillance Aircraft

3) By Unmanned Surveillance Aircraft: Fixed Wing Unmanned Surveillance Aircraft; Hybrid Vertical Takeoff And Landing Unmanned Surveillance Aircraft; Multi Rotor Unmanned Surveillance Aircraft

4) By Airborne Early Warning And Control Aircraft: Land Based Airborne Early Warning And Control Aircraft; Carrier Based Airborne Early Warning And Control Aircraft

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



The Boeing Company

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thales S.A.

Dassault Aviation SA

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Saab AB

Embraer S.A.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

CACI International Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Turk Havacilik ve Uzay Sanayii A.S.

QinetiQ Group plc

Baykar Teknoloji Anonim Sirketi

Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH Schiebel Elektronische Gerate GmbH

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