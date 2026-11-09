U.S. Homeland Counter-UAS Market Report 2026-2030 Market To Reach $805.5 Million As C2 Integration, Open Architecture, And State & Local Demand Drive 12.6% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Homeland Counter-UAS Market, 2025-2030: Integration Captures the Money" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

JIATF-401 and the Army announced ten Domestic Shield counter-drone contracts on September 29, 2026, with combined ceilings of $4.15 billion. Initial funding has prioritized command-and-control capabilities and integrated base-defence systems. The Army obligated $142.0 million for Anduril's Lattice platform and $80.6 million through a sole-source AeroVironment order, while $50 million had been allocated across the ten Domestic Shield module contracts.

The report concludes that open architecture is shifting vendor lock-in toward the integration layer rather than eliminating it. It values the U.S. homeland counter-UAS market at $445.5 million in 2025 and forecasts growth to $805.5 million by 2030, representing a 12.6% CAGR under the base case.

Across 60 pages, 12 charts and 8 data tables, the report analyzes the market by buyer tier and value-chain layer. It presents conservative, base and optimistic forecasts through 2030, supported by a longer-term outlook to 2035. Company coverage includes Anduril, AeroVironment, RTX, L3Harris, SRC, DroneShield, Echodyne, Motorola Solutions and Axon.

Key U.S. Counter-Drone Market Findings



Early funding favors integrated capabilities: Command-and-control and base-defence orders have received the largest initial obligations. The available Lattice contract record does not specify how much of the order will support U.S. sites.

Market growth includes a wide modelled range: The 2025 market estimate of $445.5 million carries a modelled 80% range of $199-713 million. Alternative scenarios assess how appropriations, domestic deployment levels and grant continuity could affect growth through 2035.

Homeland spending remains distinct from expeditionary demand: Most Department of War counter-UAS contract obligations visible in fiscal 2025 data supported expeditionary, special-operations or research requirements rather than homeland protection. The analysis quantifies this allocation across 226 contract actions.

Military installations lead current demand: Military sites represent the largest homeland buyer tier. State and local agencies are expected to record the fastest growth if FEMA counter-UAS grants continue beyond fiscal 2027.

Public-safety platforms are shaping the state-and-local channel: Motorola Solutions completed its $1.5 billion acquisition of D-Fend Solutions in August 2026, while Dedrone operates as part of Axon. A federal rule effective July 1, 2026 is expected to extend authority to approximately 1,500 detection-tier agencies and 150 mitigation-tier agencies within two years.

Future growth depends on unresolved funding decisions: The base case holds the Department's budget at its fiscal 2026 request and reflects fiscal 2027 funding under a continuing resolution through December 11, 2026. It excludes the reported $3.9 billion enacted for fiscal 2026, because its composition relative to the fiscal 2025 line has not been established, as well as the $20.6 billion fiscal 2027 request. Downside risk is linked to domestic funding: If FEMA grants end after fiscal 2027 and the domestic share remains at its 2025 level, market growth moves toward the conservative scenario. The federal civil tier declines in the base case because it follows IQPC's 2024 budget series, which predates the 2026 expansion of counter-drone authority.

Strategic Questions Addressed

The report examines the size and growth rate of the U.S. homeland counter-UAS market, the allocation of Department of War spending between domestic and non-domestic missions, and the obligations made under Domestic Shield. It also assesses military, federal civil, state and local, and private critical infrastructure demand.

Additional analysis explores how open architecture affects competition across the module and command-and-control layers, how federal authority and FEMA grants could influence public-safety procurement, and which funding decisions separate the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios. Company positioning and recent M&A activity are evaluated across the counter-drone value chain.

Methodology

The analysis combines primary interviews with executives, operators and technical practitioners with human verification of all material claims. Market estimates are triangulated through multiple independent methods and validated against regulatory filings, peer-reviewed research and observable market signals. Where estimates diverge, the report identifies the source of variance and presents ranges rather than unsupported precision.

Forecasts use scenario modeling based on comparable-market growth patterns, documented assumptions and identifiable funding drivers. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and remain subject to risks, uncertainties and appropriations decisions that could cause actual results to differ.

Target Audience



Defense business-development teams requiring defensible U.S. homeland counter-UAS market estimates

Investors evaluating counter-drone technology and integration companies Public-safety vendors entering the state and local counter-drone market

Key Attributes

