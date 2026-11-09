Global Clear Aligner Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Digital Orthodontics And Direct-To-Consumer Growth Drive 23% CAGR And A $24 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clear Aligner Market: 2026 Edition" has been added tooffering.

The global clear aligner market was valued at US$6.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$24.07 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of approximately 23% between 2025-2030. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by the rising prevalence of dental malocclusion, growing awareness of oral health, increasing demand for aesthetic dental treatments and continued advances in orthodontic technology.

Clear Aligner Market Segmentation



By Procedure: The market is divided into Doctor-Directed and Direct-to-Consumer procedures. Doctor-Directed treatment accounted for the leading market share in 2024. Direct-to-Consumer treatment is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, supported by competitive pricing, operational convenience and reduced dependence on mandatory in-office visits.

By Age Group: The Adult segment held the largest share of the clear aligner market. Growth is being driven by greater awareness of malocclusion and its associated oral health concerns, alongside patient preference for discreet orthodontic solutions. Clear aligner adoption among adults is expected to increase as patients seek treatments that offer aesthetic and practical advantages over traditional orthodontic methods. The Teen segment also presents growth opportunities as the teenage population expands and awareness of orthodontic care improves.

By End-User: The market includes Standalone practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-User facilities. Standalone practices are projected to register the strongest growth during the forecast period. Their position is supported by shorter waiting times, access to specialist services, broader dental treatment options and the adoption of advanced diagnostic equipment, treatment technologies and high-quality materials. By Material Type: The report analyzes Polyurethane, Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, Poly-vinyl Chloride and other materials. Polyurethane is gaining adoption because of its flexibility, durability and suitability for customized treatment. Poly-vinyl chloride aligners are also attracting demand due to their affordability and production efficiency.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held the largest share of the global clear aligner market in 2024, supported by advanced dental care infrastructure, strong consumer awareness and access to established payment options. The US leads the regional market, with demand assessed across Adult and Teen age groups and Standalone, Group Practices, Hospitals and other end-users.

Europe represented the second-largest regional market. Oral health conditions remain widespread across the region, creating continued demand for dental and orthodontic care. More than 50% of the European population is affected by some form of periodontitis, while prevalence among people aged 60- 65 reaches approximately 70-85%. Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa also offer growth potential as healthcare investment, urbanization, disposable income and access to modern dental treatment increase.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Key clear aligner market growth drivers include rapid urbanization, increasing GNI per capita, higher healthcare spending, rising treatment rates and stronger demand for aesthetic enhancement. The growing prevalence of dental malocclusion is particularly important to market development. Changes in dietary habits, dental decay and early childhood feeding practices have contributed to a broader patient population requiring orthodontic treatment.

Technological advancements are also reshaping the market. CAD/CAM technology, digital scanning, cloud-based treatment planning and tele-orthodontics are improving clinical workflows and expanding access to treatment. Greater participation by private medical institutions is expected to accelerate the adoption of digital orthodontic solutions.

Dental tourism represents another notable opportunity. Limited access to affordable dental insurance in some developed markets is encouraging patients to seek treatment in destinations such as Thailand and Mexico. The availability of competitively priced dental services in these countries is expected to support demand for clear aligners.

Challenges and Post-COVID Market Development

Market growth may be constrained by clinical restrictions associated with certain clear aligner treatments, an undersupply of orthodontists and dentists and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic procedures. These factors can restrict access, increase out-of-pocket costs and slow adoption in price-sensitive markets.

Clear aligner sales declined during the initial phase of COVID-19 as dental and orthodontic practices temporarily closed or reduced patient capacity. Demand subsequently rebounded as clinics reopened and patient volumes recovered. The increased use of tele-orthodontics enabled clinicians to monitor treatment remotely, and digital care models are expected to remain an important part of the post-COVID orthodontic market.

Competitive Landscape

The global clear aligner market is consolidated, with companies pursuing product launches, acquisitions, mergers, software integrations and strategic collaborations. Key participants identified in the report include:



Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Straumann Group

Henry Schein, Inc.

Solventum Corporation (3M Company)

Angelalign Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Argen Corporation

Scheu Dental GmbH

3Shape Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Recent competitive activity includes Angelalign Technology, Inc.'s software integration with Medit Corporation, combining Medit's IOS with Angelalign Technology, Inc.'s iOrthoT treatment planning software and aligner solutions. Angelalign Technology, Inc. and 3Shape have also established a global strategic partnership designed to strengthen digital orthodontic workflows. The collaboration allows clinicians using 3Shape scanners to upload patient images to Angel Aligner's cloud-based platform while providing 3Shape orthodontic customers with streamlined access to Angel Aligner's clear aligner solutions.

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