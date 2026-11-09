Global Used Aircraft Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 7.1% CAGR Through 2030 As Jetcraft, Guardian Jet, Global Jet Capital And Duncan Aviation Accelerate AI-Led Resale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Used Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global used aircraft market is experiencing strong growth as airlines, private operators and aviation service providers seek cost-effective alternatives to purchasing new aircraft. The market is projected to increase from $32.55 billion in 2025 to $35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Historic market growth has been supported by demand for lower aircraft acquisition costs, increasing fleet replacement requirements and the wider availability of certified pre-owned aircraft. Cost-conscious operators are also using used aircraft to expand fleets more quickly while avoiding the higher capital requirements and extended delivery schedules often associated with new aircraft purchases.

The used aircraft market is forecast to reach $46.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising new aircraft prices, expanding aircraft leasing and resale activity, fleet modernization programs and increasing demand for refurbished aircraft equipped with upgraded systems. Used aircraft are also gaining importance in special mission operations, where operators require adaptable platforms that can be acquired and deployed efficiently.

Key used aircraft market trends include growing demand for certified pre-owned aircraft, increased investment in aircraft refurbishment and modernization, and broader access to inventory through leasing and resale channels. Operators are placing greater emphasis on extending aircraft operational lifespans through cabin upgrades, avionics improvements, maintenance programs and other modernization initiatives. These developments are strengthening the value proposition of pre-owned aircraft across commercial aviation, business aviation and specialized operations.

Rising global air passenger traffic remains a major driver of market expansion. Higher disposable incomes and growing demand for domestic and international travel are encouraging airlines to increase capacity. Acquiring used aircraft enables carriers to respond more rapidly to passenger growth while limiting upfront capital expenditure. According to Airports Council International, global passenger traffic reached 8.7 billion in 2023, an increase of 30.6% compared with 2022. This recovery and continued expansion in air travel are creating additional demand for readily available aircraft.

Digitalization is also reshaping the pre-owned aircraft market. Industry participants are investing in artificial intelligence-powered marketplaces that improve aircraft valuation, transaction transparency and access to verified ownership and maintenance information. In September 2025, Aero Ventures LLC launched the Aero Ventures Marketplace for pre-owned business jets. The platform provides instant aircraft valuations, verified aircraft histories, off-market listings and ownership cost simulations, supporting more informed purchasing and selling decisions.

Strategic partnerships are improving the visibility of used aircraft inventory and strengthening connections among buyers, sellers, brokers and operators. In January 2026, GlobalAir.com partnered with AERO Friedrichshafen to develop and manage a dedicated pre-owned aircraft exhibition area. The initiative showcases a curated selection of light jets, turboprops and single-engine piston aircraft available for sale, expanding transaction opportunities within the general and business aviation sectors.

North America was the dominant region in the used aircraft market in 2025, supported by its large installed aircraft base, mature aviation infrastructure and active resale ecosystem. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as passenger demand, business aviation activity and fleet requirements continue to increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Aircraft Type: Commercial Airliners; Corporate Jets; Turboprops; Helicopters; General Aviation Aircraft

2) By Age: 0 To 5 Years; 6 To 10 Years; 11 To 15 Years; 16 To 20 Years; More Than 20 Years

3) By Condition: Excellent; Good; Fair; Poor

4) By Mission Type: Passenger; Cargo; Special Mission; Training; Other Mission Types

5) By Disposition Method: Direct Sale; Lease Return; Aircraft Broker; Online Marketplace; Trade In

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Airliners: Narrow Body Airliners; Wide Body Airliners; Regional Jets; Freighter Cargo Airliners; Short Haul Airliners

2) By Corporate Jets: Light Jets; Midsize Jets; Super Midsize Jets; Large Cabin Jets; Ultra Long Range Jets

3) By Turboprops: Light Turboprops; Medium Turboprops; Heavy Turboprops; Passenger Turboprops; Cargo Turboprops

4) By Helicopters: Light Helicopters; Medium Helicopters; Heavy Helicopters; Single Engine Helicopters; Twin Engine Helicopters

5) By General Aviation Aircraft: Piston Engine Aircraft; Business Pistons; Light Sport Aircraft; Training Aircraft; Utility Aircraft

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Jetcraft Corporation

Guardian Jet LLC

Global Jet Capital Inc

Duncan Aviation Inc

Boutsen Aviation SAM

JetAVIVA LLC

Asian Sky Group Limited

Aerolineas Ejecutivas SA de CV

Lone Mountain Aircraft Sales LLC

Omni Aircraft Sales Inc

Leading Edge Aviation Solutions LLC

Aviation Sales International LLC

JBA Jets LLC

Coleman Jet Solutions LLC

Van Bortel Aircraft Inc

777 Aircraft Sales LLC

Premier Aircraft Sales Inc

American Aircraft Sales Inc

Axiom Aviation Inc

Aircraft Executives Inc Scott MacDonald Aircraft Sales Inc

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