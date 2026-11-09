Global In-Vivo CRO Market Report 2026-2034: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Type, GLP Type, Indication, And Region AI And Outsourcing Propel Market To USD 10.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In-vivo CRO Market Report by Type, GLP Type, Indication, and Region 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global in-vivo CRO market reached USD 5.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 10.1 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.49% during 2026-2034. Rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing pharmaceutical research and development expenditure, and growing demand for specialized preclinical services are supporting market expansion.

In-Vivo CRO Market Growth Factors



Expanding biotechnology sector: Growth in the number of biotechnology startups is increasing demand for outsourced preclinical research capabilities.

Personalized medicine: Greater investment in personalized and precision medicine is creating opportunities for advanced animal models and specialized research services.

Research outsourcing: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are outsourcing preclinical studies to improve operational efficiency, access specialist expertise, and control development costs.

Technology adoption: Artificial intelligence, enhanced data analytics, and advanced study designs are improving research methodologies and supporting more efficient drug development. Industry challenges: High operating costs and complex regulatory requirements may constrain growth. Technology integration and streamlined compliance processes can help improve efficiency and reduce expenses.

Key In-Vivo CRO Market Trends

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing research activities to in-vivo contract research organizations. These partnerships provide access to specialized capabilities in animal studies, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, and therapeutic research while enabling drug developers to concentrate on core operations. In July 2024, IntegriChain acquired Federal Compliance Solutions to strengthen its data, consulting, technology, and outsourcing capabilities for pharmaceutical commercialization.

Demand for specialized CRO services is also rising as drug development programs require tailored preclinical models and more precise research strategies. In June 2024, Lindus Health launched an all-in-one medical device CRO service combining in-vivo expertise with technology and participant recruitment capabilities. The service supports medical device trials across multiple therapeutic areas and regulatory pathways.

Continued investment in drug discovery is strengthening demand for preclinical testing services. In May 2024, Cannovation Clinical Research Partners launched as a CRO focused on cannabis-based drug trials across preclinical and clinical development. Its model includes collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, universities, and DEA researchers on cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

Market Segmentation

By Type:



Rodent Non-Rodent

Rodent models accounted for the largest market share. Mice and rats remain widely used in cancer research, toxicology, and preclinical drug testing. Companies including Charles River Laboratories and Envigo continue to develop advanced rodent models and related services for multiple stages of pharmaceutical research.

By GLP Type:



Non-GLP GLP Toxicology

GLP toxicology represented the leading segment, driven by increasing requirements for rigorous safety assessments during drug development. Demand is growing for specialized toxicology models, innovative study designs, and advanced data analytics. Both in-house and outsourced GLP toxicology services are expected to benefit from sustained pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activity.

By Indication:



Autoimmune/Inflammation Conditions

Pain Management

Oncology

CNS Conditions

Diabetes Obesity

Oncology held the largest share of the in-vivo CRO market. High investment in cancer drug research, expanding therapeutic pipelines, and continued innovation in oncology treatments are increasing demand for efficacy and safety studies before clinical trials. CROs are supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across blood cancer, solid tumor, and other oncology programs.

Regional Market Outlook



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America led the global market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investment, established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and high clinical trial activity. The region also benefits from experienced research professionals and a strong regulatory framework. Charles River Laboratories is among the companies providing comprehensive in-vivo services in the United States, covering early-stage research through preclinical testing.

Competitive Landscape

The in-vivo CRO market includes global and specialized providers competing through research capabilities, therapeutic expertise, advanced models, technology integration, and geographic reach. Key companies profiled in the report include:



Biocytogen

Charles River Laboratories

Crown Bioscience

Eurofins Discovery

Evotec

Fortrea

Icon Plc

IQVIA Inc.

Iris Pharma

Taconic Biosciences, Inc. WuXi AppTec

Market participants are expected to pursue technology investments, specialized service development, strategic acquisitions, and research collaborations as pharmaceutical companies seek faster, more efficient, and regulation-compliant preclinical development solutions.

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