Global Wide-Body Aircraft Market Forecast 2026-2030 Market Anticipated To Reach $147.27 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wide-Body Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global wide-body aircraft market is experiencing strong growth as airlines expand long-haul networks, modernize fleets and respond to rising international passenger demand. The market increased from $110.38 billion in 2025 to $117.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Historic growth has been supported by increasing long-haul passenger traffic, expanding international air travel, airline fleet expansion, higher air cargo volumes and the replacement of aging aircraft.

The wide-body aircraft market is projected to reach $147.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Key market growth drivers include rising demand for long-haul connectivity, greater adoption of next-generation wide-body aircraft, increasing requirements for higher passenger capacity, expanding international air cargo networks and continued investment in fleet modernization.

Prominent wide-body aircraft market trends include the adoption of fuel-efficient aircraft, development of lightweight structures, growing demand for extended-range models and wider use of advanced composite materials. Airlines are also deploying high-capacity wide-body aircraft to improve operational efficiency, serve high-volume international routes and enhance the passenger experience.

Rising air passenger traffic remains a major factor supporting market expansion. Higher disposable incomes are enabling more consumers to travel by air for business and leisure, strengthening demand for long-haul and high-capacity services. This growth is encouraging airlines to invest in fuel-efficient wide-body fleets that provide greater capacity while improving route economics and operational performance.

According to Airports Council International World, global passenger traffic exceeded 9.4 billion travelers in 2024, an increase of 8.4% from 2023. Continued passenger growth is expected to support new aircraft orders, fleet replacement programs and wider deployment of advanced aircraft across international networks.

Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are prioritizing technologies that improve fuel efficiency, extend operating range, enhance cabin comfort and reduce long-term operating costs. In July 2026, Emirates introduced the Airbus A350-900 on an additional Dubai-Cape Town service. The aircraft supports efficient long-haul passenger operations while offering lower fuel consumption, an extended range and upgraded cabin interiors. The deployment gives travelers additional options and supports the aviation sector's transition toward more efficient long-haul operations.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the wide-body aircraft market. In January 2026, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc partnered with Delta Air Lines Inc. to supply 62 Trent engines for Delta's new Airbus A350-900 and Airbus A330-900neo aircraft. The agreement supports Delta's fleet modernization strategy and long-haul network expansion while improving fuel efficiency and operational performance. It also strengthens Rolls-Royce's position in the global market for wide-body aircraft engines.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in the wide-body aircraft market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered by the wide-body aircraft market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Passenger Wide Body Aircraft; Freighter Wide Body Aircraft

2) By Range: Short Range; Medium Range; Long Range

3) By Material: Aluminum Alloy Aircraft; Composite Material Aircraft; Advanced Lightweight Material Aircraft

4) By Application: Commercial; Military; Private

5) By End User: Airlines; Leasing Companies; Government And Defense; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Wide Body Aircraft: Twin Aisle Passenger Aircraft; Long Range Passenger Aircraft; Ultra Long Range Passenger Aircraft; High Capacity Passenger Aircraft

2) By Freighter Wide Body Aircraft: Production Freighter Aircraft; Converted Freighter Aircraft; Long Range Freighter Aircraft; Express Cargo Freighter Aircraft

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

United Aircraft Corporation PJSC

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

Aviation Complex Ilyushin PJSC

Antonov Company

AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd

Natilus Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Embraer SA JetZero Inc

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