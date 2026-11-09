Lendmark Financial Services And Thrillworks Honored With 2026 Silver W3 Award From The Academy Of Interactive And Visual Arts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Lendmark's commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused digital experiences for consumers nationwide.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a provider of personal lending solutions across 24 states from coast to coast, has received the 2026 Silver W3 Award for outstanding digital content and user experience in the General Websites: Financial Services and Fintech category from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts.

The W3 Awards are an international competition honoring digital excellence since 2005. Entries are evaluated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body of more than 1,100 leading professionals from organizations including The Walt Disney Co., Netflix, Microsoft and McCann.

Using a 10-point scale, AIVA judges entries against a strict standard of excellence. Under this standard, categories may yield multiple winners or none at all. Silver awards recognize outstanding work among all the submissions.

Lendmark developed the award-winning website in collaboration with Thrillworks, a digital innovation and software development agency specializing in building integrated, customer-focused digital products for leading organizations worldwide.

“This recognition reflects what is possible when two organizations align around a shared vision and put customer needs at the center of every decision,” said Jay Bousada, founder and CEO of Thrillworks.“Working alongside Lendmark, we've transformed ambitious goals into tangible results, creating solutions that drive real value for the business and make it easier for customers to access the information, products and services they need. We're proud to see that work recognized on an international stage.”

Jason Tromblay, assistant vice president of customer experience and digital marketing at Lendmark, said the recognition highlights Lendmark's focus on creating digital experiences that underscore its customer-centric solutions.

“This award represents more than a website redesign. It reflects our commitment to continuously improving how our customers discover, access and engage with Lendmark online,” Tromblay said.“As customer expectations continue to evolve, we must create digital experiences that reflect our ongoing investment in innovation, technology and customer experience. We're honored to be recognized among leading organizations that are raising the bar for digital excellence.”

The award-winning website has already demonstrated a meaningful impact on the Lendmark customer experience. Since its launch, the platform has delivered measurable improvements across key digital performance metrics, including higher conversion rates, increased visitor engagement and lower abandonment rates. Technical performance also improved, according to Google PageSpeed Insights, while generative AI search impressions rose substantially, reflecting stronger visibility across evolving search experiences.

The W3 Awards welcome entries from organizations and agencies of all sizes, recognizing creativity, innovation and effectiveness regardless of budget or company size.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 560 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

About Thrillworks

Thrillworks is a premier digital development agency with over 26 years of experience designing and building award-winning websites, applications, portals, and digital experiences. Working closely with clients, Thrillworks combines expertise in AI, analytics, marketing technology, and headless content management systems (CMS) to deliver exceptional customer experience while maintaining brand integrity. Its headless CMS expertise empowers content teams to focus on creating compelling content without the technical complexities of design and development. For more information, visit .

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