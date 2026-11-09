Governor Dewine, Honda, Jobsohio, One Columbus And Union County Announce New Honda Auto Plant To Boost Hybrid Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honda commits to 2,390 new jobs, new investment of $3.38 billion

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined leaders from Honda, JobsOhio, One Columbus and Union County today to announce that Honda will build a new auto plant in Central Ohio, investing approximately $3 billion and creating more than 2,000 new jobs.

"Honda's leadership could have chosen to build this plant anywhere in the world, but they chose Ohio because there are so many advantages to being here," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.“For almost half a century, Honda and Ohio have grown together, and generations of families have built their careers on Honda's manufacturing lines. Today's announcement isn't just an investment in a new facility - it's an investment in Ohio's people and Ohio's future."

The new plant will be Honda's fourth auto plant in Ohio, building on nearly 50 years of manufacturing in the state. With a planned capacity of 240,000 vehicles a year, it will have the flexibility to produce multiple vehicle types and powertrains, including hybrid, gasoline-powered, and battery-electric vehicles.

In addition to the new plant, Honda is also investing in Honda's Anna Engine Plant and Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio to expand production of engines and hybrid systems. In total, Honda's new commitment in Ohio is 2,390 new jobs and a new investment of $3.38 billion.

“Ohio and its workforce have laid the groundwork that has written some of the most impactful chapters in Honda's story of growth and innovation,” said Bob Nelson, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.“This investment reflects our commitment to building products close to our customers, and our confidence in the people, partners and communities of Ohio.”

The new plant will be located between Honda's Marysville and East Liberty auto plants, and production is expected to begin in 2029, pending final government approvals. When it comes online, the plant will be one of the most advanced in the world, with leading-edge automation, data-driven technologies and flexible production systems.

Honda selected Ohio based on a number of factors, including its highly skilled workforce; close proximity to a large concentration of Honda's U.S. supply base; nearby vehicle development operations, including Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, the North American Automotive Development Center and the Transportation Research Center; existing Honda manufacturing operations for vehicles, engines and hybrid systems; and the L-H Battery Company joint venture, which will have the flexibility to produce battery cells for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles.

Honda also announced the retooling of its Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio in Russells Point, Ohio, to support production of two next-generation Honda Hybrid systems, which will increase Ohio's hybrid system production capacity by 250 percent in the coming years. Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio will also serve as the lead plant for a new Honda hybrid system for larger models. Honda will also retool a production line at the Anna Engine Plant to build a next-generation four-cylinder engine and expand an on-site parts consolidation center.

“This latest investment reinforces the state's position at the forefront of the automotive industry's future. With the nation's second-largest auto manufacturing workforce and a robust supplier network at the heart of the North American auto market, Ohio is the ideal destination for Honda's first greenfield auto assembly facility of this scale in Ohio in more than 35 years,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“Honda isn't just investing in a new facility. It's doubling down on our people, our manufacturing strength, and the next generation of workers who will build the future of the automotive industry.”

“Honda's long history in Union County got us to the starting line,” said Jonas Peterson, chief economic development officer and president of One Columbus. "The Region won this investment by demonstrating the skilled workforce, manufacturing know-how, and regional collaboration Honda needs to build its future. The message is unmistakable: the next generation of Honda has a home in the Columbus Region.”

The project was approved for a tax credit this morning by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. Honda also plans to pursue assistance from JobsOhio, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. Start of construction is pending government approvals.

Honda announced its first Ohio plant in 1977 and began building motorcycles in Marysville with 64 associates in 1979. In 1982, it built the first Japanese-brand car made in the United States at the Marysville Auto Plant. Since then, Honda's Ohio operations have grown to more than 15,000 associates and more than $15 billion in investment. Today, Ohio is home to the Marysville and East Liberty auto plants and the Performance Manufacturing Center; the Anna Engine Plant, Honda's largest engine plant in the world; Honda Transmission Plant-Ohio, which builds two-motor hybrid systems for U.S.-made Honda vehicles, including the CR-V, Accord and Civic; Honda's largest research and development center outside of Japan; and the L-H Battery joint venture with LG Energy Solution in Fayette County.

Honda's growth has helped make Ohio a leader in American auto manufacturing. Ohio ranks No. 1 in the nation in engine production and No. 2 in transmissions, and about 100,000 Ohioans work in the auto industry. Honda works with more than 750 original equipment suppliers in North America, and many of the suppliers that support Honda's Ohio operations are based in communities across the state.

Ohio was named America's No. 1 Top State for Business in 2026 by CNBC. Since 2013, JobsOhio has helped win more than 130 economic development projects with Japanese-owned companies, and more than 65,000 Ohioans work at Japanese-owned facilities across the state.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across 10 competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. In 2026, Ohio was named CNBC's Top State for Business. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region and part of the Columbus Partnership team, One Columbus' mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world's most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region's economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

Media Contacts

Governor DeWine

Dan Tierney: 614-644-0957

Jill DelGrecco: 614-644-0957

Chris Abbruzzese

Honda

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Matt Englehart

JobsOhio Press Secretary

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(614) 300-1152

CONTACT: Ryan Squire JobsOhio 6148981095...