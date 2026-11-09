Vadzo Imaging Validates Line-Interleaved HDR Camera Technology On Innowave-1335CRA: Onsemi AR1335 13MP Wifi Gige Camera

The Innowave-1335CRA is a Line-Interleaved HDR Camera, and Vadzo Imaging validated the technology for enhanced high contrast imaging on a Onsemi AR1335 sensor.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today announces validation of Line-Interleaved HDR Camera technology on the Innowave-1335CRA, built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor. The camera combines line interleaved HDR with VCM autofocus, Ethernet with PoE, dual band Wi-Fi, ONVIF, PTP, and GPIO triggering. Vadzo presents a 13MP LI-HDR WiFi GigE Camera and an AR1335 Line-Interleaved HDR WiFi GigE Camera for medical, kiosk, retail, and robotics systems.

Why a Line-Interleaved HDR Camera Suits High Contrast Scenes

A single exposure records a limited span of brightness. Scenes that exceed it, such as a person in front of a window or a shelf beside a shop front, lose one end, either clipped to white or buried in black. The usual remedy is to combine several exposures, and the usual method takes them one after another. If anything moves between them, the combined picture shows ghosts and fringes, which hurt software that reads faces, labels, and parts.

Taking the exposures within one frame avoids that mismatch, at a cost in detail, and the cost must be understood and accepted. The camera also has to join real networks, with a cable and power where available and a radio where not, and it has to keep objects at different distances sharp. Teams that choose an HDR method without knowing its cost often find the limits only after installation.

How a Line-Interleaved HDR Camera Widens Dynamic Range Inside One Frame

The Innowave-1335CRA is built on the Onsemi AR1335, a 13MP (4208 x 3120) color rolling shutter sensor with a 1/3.2 inch optical format and 1.1 micron pixels. In line interleaved HDR, the sensor alternates two exposure settings across its rows, a longer one that sees the shadows and a shorter one that holds the highlights, and the ISP combines them into one frame. Because both settings are read out in the same pass, a moving subject is captured at nearly the same moment in both, which is why the method does not ghost the way sequential exposures can.

Two numbers explain the trade off. The first is range. The extra dynamic range depends on the ratio between the two exposures, and a ratio of 16 to 1 adds about 24 decibels over what a single exposure covers. The second is detail. Each exposure samples only some of the rows, so in regions where both are needed, vertical detail can fall by up to a factor of two. On a 3120 row sensor, that still leaves about 1560 rows, more than a 1080p picture needs, which is one reason a 13MP sensor suits the method. On a color sensor, the pattern of filters repeats every two rows, so the exposures typically alternate in pairs of rows to keep each color intact. The actual ratio and range depend on the configuration, and teams should confirm them in the product documentation. A scene with a bright window and a dark room is a good test, since it needs both exposures in the same frame.

The camera offers switchable Ethernet with 100Base-T and 1000Base-T modes and dual band Wi-Fi with 802.11a, b, g, n, and ac. Power over Ethernet at 802.3af supplies about 12.95 watts at the device, and Wi-Fi carries no power. A voice coil motor keeps focus sharp from 100 mm to infinity, and ONVIF compliance, IEEE 1588 PTP, and GPIO for external triggering fit the camera into standard systems. The intelligent ISP offers ROI based auto exposure and autofocus and digital PTZ, so a chosen region stays correct while an operator moves through the 13MP frame.

Product Overview

The Innowave-1335CRA is a 13MP color network camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor with line interleaved HDR. As a 13MP Autofocus LI-HDR WiFi GigE Camera, it pairs wide range imaging with sharp focus, and as a 4K Rolling Shutter WiFi GigE Camera, it offers 4K video from a 13MP sensor. The AR1335 HDR WiFi GigE Camera designation covers its HDR imaging and dual interface. The camera also serves as a 4K LI-HDR WiFi GigE Camera, a 13MP Line-Interleaved HDR WiFi GigE Camera, an AR1335 LI-HDR WiFi GigE Camera, a 13MP HDR WiFi GigE Camera, an AR1335 Autofocus HDR WiFi GigE Camera, a 13MP Autofocus WiFi GigE Camera, a 13MP Rolling Shutter WiFi GigE Camera, an AR1335 Rolling Shutter WiFi GigE Camera, and a 13MP Color WiFi GigE Camera for designs that need both links.

Key Capabilities of the Line-Interleaved HDR Camera

Key specs: 13MP (4208 x 3120) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR1335 1/3.2 inch Sensor Format | 1.1 micron Pixel | Color with Rolling Shutter | 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet with PoE 802.3af and Dual Band Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) | VCM Autofocus Optics, 100 mm to Infinity

Line Interleaved HDR

Line interleaved HDR alternates two exposure settings across the rows of one frame and combines them, so bright and dark regions are recorded together. It avoids the ghosting of sequential exposures and costs some vertical detail where both exposures are needed. Teams should record real scenes with the mode on and off and confirm the range in the product documentation.

VCM Autofocus from 100 mm to Infinity

A voice coil motor keeps focus sharp across working distances from 100 mm to infinity, with continuous, one shot, and manual modes, which suits applications that need flexible focus control and detailed imaging. A 13MP Autofocus WiFi GigE Camera design should test focus speed at the real working distances.

Switchable Ethernet and Dual Band Wi-Fi

The camera offers 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet and dual band Wi-Fi with 802.11a, b, g, n, and ac, so a site can run a cable where one exists and a radio where it does not. Teams should survey the real site before relying on Wi-Fi, and a phone or laptop can show signal strength at the camera position in a few minutes.

Power over Ethernet

PoE at 802.3af lets one cable carry data and power, about 12.95 watts at the device. Wi-Fi carries no power, so a wireless only site needs its own supply, and accessories should be checked against the PoE class.

ONVIF Compliance

ONVIF compliance lets standard video management software discover the camera and use its video without custom code, which shortens commissioning across many sites.

IEEE 1588 PTP Synchronization

PTP aligns the camera clock to a network time source, so recordings from several camera units line up. It performs best on the wired link, because wireless delay varies.

GPIO for External Triggering and Synchronization

GPIO accepts an external signal from a sensor or a controller to start a capture and to synchronize with other equipment. Teams should confirm the number of lines, the electrical levels, and the trigger latency, and test the timing on the real installation.

Intelligent ISP Features

The ISP offers ROI based auto exposure and autofocus, which measure brightness and sharpness in a chosen region, and digital PTZ, which moves a window across the 13MP frame without a motor. A High Contrast WiFi GigE Camera design uses them to keep a face or a label correct. As a 13MP WiFi GigE Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design.

“Every HDR method trades something. Taking exposures one after another can ghost moving subjects, and interleaving them within a frame costs some vertical detail. The Innowave-1335CRA validates the second approach on a 13MP sensor, where even a halved vertical resolution stays above 1080p, and pairs it with autofocus, ROI based exposure, and a dual interface. We are plain about the limits. The exact range depends on the configuration, Wi-Fi carries no power, and the details should be confirmed in the documentation. We help customers record real scenes in each mode before they decide.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Applications for High Contrast Imaging

Medical Device and Patient Care

Medical devices and pathology systems need clean detail under mixed light. The camera works as an Enhanced Contrast WiFi GigE Camera module behind suitable optics, with autofocus for specimens at different heights. Device makers remain responsible for performance claims and the regulatory pathway, and they should record specimen scenes in each HDR mode before choosing.

Kiosk and Digital Signage

Smart kiosks sit beside windows and entrances. The module serves as a Backlit Scene WiFi GigE Camera that keeps a user's face readable against bright glass and refocuses as the user leans in. Biometric uses carry privacy duties that belong to the operator.

Retail Automation Solutions

Shop fronts and shelves mix daylight with store lighting. The camera functions as a Mixed Lighting WiFi GigE Camera for retail analytics, and digital PTZ lets one fixed unit cover several views. Teams should check privacy rules before deploying camera units where people are present.

Automation and Robotics

Robots and aircraft move between bright and dark zones. The camera works as a High Contrast WiFi GigE Camera and a Harsh Lighting WiFi GigE Camera on mobile platforms and UAV payloads where weight and vibration limits allow, with GPIO tying captures to controller signals, and short exposures help when the platform moves quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does line interleaved HDR differ from taking several exposures in sequence?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that sequential methods take one exposure after another, so a moving subject can ghost between them. Line interleaved HDR records two exposure settings in a single frame by alternating them across rows, so both are captured at nearly the same moment. The cost is some vertical detail. A 13MP HDR WiFi GigE Camera with this method keeps motion clean in harsh light.

Q: Does line interleaved HDR reduce resolution?

A: It can reduce vertical detail where both exposures are needed, by up to a factor of two in the worst case, because each exposure samples only some of the rows. On a 3120 row sensor that still leaves about 1560 rows, which is more than 1080p needs. Vadzo Imaging recommends comparing the mode on and off with real scenes.

Q: How much dynamic range does an exposure ratio add?

A: The gain in decibels is 20 times the base 10 logarithm of the ratio, so a ratio of 16 to 1 adds about 24 decibels over a single exposure. The actual range depends on the sensor and the configuration. Vadzo Imaging suggests confirming the figure in the product documentation and testing with a real backlit scene.

Q: Why do color sensors interleave pairs of rows?

A: The color filters on a sensor repeat every two rows. If single rows alternated between exposures, the color information of each row would be incomplete, so the exposures typically alternate in pairs of rows, which keeps each color pattern whole. Vadzo Imaging can explain the details for a specific module during evaluation.

Q: Why should integrators choose Vadzo Imaging as their 13MP WiFi GigE camera manufacturer?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Integrators receive a camera that combines line interleaved HDR, autofocus, two network links, PoE, ONVIF, and PTP, with candid guidance on the trade offs and the details to confirm in the documentation, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own scenes and network before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Innowave-1335CRA Line-Interleaved HDR Camera, built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera, a lens, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Teams can compare line interleaved HDR on and off in their own scenes, test autofocus at their own working distances, and confirm PoE and Wi-Fi on their own network before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of network camera options at Vadzo's website or contact Vadzo at... to request an evaluation unit or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across GigE, USB, MIPI, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Validates Line-Interleaved HDR Camera Technology on Innowave-1335CRA: Onsemi AR1335 13MP WiFi GigE Camera News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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