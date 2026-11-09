Indoor Ag-Con & Aquaponics Association Announce 2027 Pre-Show Workshop

Aquaponics Association Host Pre-Show Workshop at Indoor Ag-Con 2027

Indoor Ag-Con March 24-25, 20207 Las Vegas

'The Practical Aquaponics Workshop: System Designing to Market Opportunities' takes growers from system basics to business plans on March 23, 2027, Las Vegas

- Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-ConLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indoor Ag-Con and the Aquaponics Association are partnering for a second year to present a pre-show workshop,“The Practical Aquaponics Workshop: System Designing to Market Opportunities,” on Tuesday, March 23, 2027, from noon to 4 p.m. PT at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.The workshop leads into the 14th annual Indoor Ag-Con, March 24–25, 2027, the Global Gathering for Protected Ag, Greenhouse Growing and Controlled Environment Agriculture.Aquaponics is more than an alternative growing method. It gives producers a way to diversify their operations, create new revenue streams and get more from the resources they already have. This workshop focuses on what it takes to turn that potential into a viable enterprise.Successful aquaponic and hydroponic professionals will cover system functionality, system management, production efficiency, and tools for building sound economic and marketing plans. Participants will leave with practical insights to evaluate, develop or improve an aquaponic operation.Registration is $400 per person and includes lunch, a networking happy hour and an Expo Only Floor pass to Indoor Ag-Con.The afternoon program includes:.Intro to aquaponics and the basics - how fish and plants work together in an integrated system.Technical system operation and management - keeping a system running efficiently day to day.Farm production and economics - what drives yield, costs and profitability.Let's get to marketing - finding buyers and building a market for aquaponic productsThe speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.“The Aquaponics Association has been a valued partner, and this year's workshop is built around the questions growers ask us most: how do I run a system well, and how do I make money with it?” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con.“Bringing that practical, business-minded focus to the start of show week is exactly what Indoor Ag-Con is about - connecting the people and organizations moving controlled environment agriculture forward.”“We're proud to return to Indoor Ag-Con and help growers see aquaponics as a real business opportunity,” said Erika Bjune, Executive Director, The Aquaponics Association.“Whether someone is evaluating their first system or looking to improve an existing operation, this workshop will give them the technical grounding and market tools to grow with confidence.”After the workshop, participants can carry the conversation onto the Indoor Ag-Con expo floor on March 24-25, 2027, featuring product innovations and introductions, alongside ten crop- and sector-specific conference tracks, headliner keynotes, networking events and the CEAs - Cultivating Excellence Awards.To register or learn more about the Indoor Ag-Con | Aquaponics Association Pre-Show Workshop, visit indoor/aquaponics-association-pre-event-workshop-2027.AboutAbout Indoor Ag-Con Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con is the Global Gathering for Protected Ag, Greenhouse Growing and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The event covers all crop types and brings together growers, technology providers, researchers and business leaders to explore the trends and innovations. For more information, visit .About The Aquaponics AssociationThe Aquaponics Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing aquaponics through education, advocacy and community connection. Through conferences, resources and outreach, the Association brings together growers, educators, researchers and innovators to promote sustainable and resilient food systems. For more information, visit .

Suzanne Pruitt

Indoor Ag-Con

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Indoor Ag-Con & Aquaponics Association Announce 2027 Pre-Show Workshop News Provided By Indoor Ag Con November 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Science



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