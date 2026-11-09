BETSOL Names New CFO for its Next Phase of Growth

BETSOL hires Shyam Sundar Pattabiraman as CFO. He brings more than 24 years of finance leadership at IBM, Lenovo, HP, Wipro, and EVRY.

- Shyam Sundar Pattabiraman, Chief Financial Officer, BETSOL.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BETSOL has hired Shyam Sundar Pattabiraman as Chief Financial Officer. Shyam will lead BETSOL's finance function as the company enters its next stage of growth.

As enterprises move AI from pilots into everyday operations, BETSOL is expanding to meet that demand, becoming a Claude Select Partner and growing its work with clients and partners around the world.

Shyam brings more than 24 years of finance leadership with global technology companies, including Tietoevry, Wipro, IBM, Lenovo, and HP. He helped set up a new company during a major acquisition and, as CFO, owned the financial restructuring and integration end-to-end.

Shyam began his career in 2001 at Ocwen Financial Solutions in investor reporting, then joined HP Global Operations as a Financial Analyst. In 2004, he moved to IBM's Personal Computing Division and transferred to Lenovo when IBM sold the division, later returning to IBM as General Manager, Finance. At IBM and Lenovo, he partnered with business heads who held full P&L responsibility, leading financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, and deal evaluation and pricing.

He went on to lead finance and accounts at Biocon and finance operations at Wipro, overseeing everything from payables and receivables to the monthly close. Most recently, he spent nearly nine years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of EVRY, a part of the Nordic technology group Tieto, where he oversaw operations, treasury, audit, and planning.

About BETSOL

BETSOL is a global technology consulting and software development company and a Claude Select Partner. It delivers AI and automation, digital transformation, and custom software for enterprises, and builds Zmanda Pro, a backup, recovery, and data resilience platform for SMB and mid-market organizations.

Justin Gesso

BETSOL

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BETSOL Names New CFO for its Next Phase of Growth News Provided By BETSOL November 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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