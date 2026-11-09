Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Marlon Wayans On Friday, December 4Th

Soboba Casino Resort

Marlon Wayans

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome comedian and actor Marlon Wayans to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, December 4th at 9pm.A member of one of entertainment's most celebrated comedy families, Wayans first gained national attention as a performer and writer on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series“In Living Color.” He later teamed with his brother Shawn Wayans to co-create and star in the popular sitcom“The Wayans Bros.,” which ran for five seasons. The brothers continued their collaboration on the big screen with fan-favorite comedies“White Chicks,”“Little Man,” and“Don't Be a Menace.” They also wrote and starred in blockbuster horror spoofs“Scary Movie” and“Scary Movie 2,” and most recently,“Scary Movie 6” which was released this year.Wayans went on to build an extensive film career that includes“A Haunted House,”“A Haunted House 2,”“Fifty Shades of Black,”“Naked” and“Sextuplets.” His credits also showcase his versatility as an actor, with dramatic roles in Darren Aronofsky's acclaimed“Requiem for a Dream,” the Aretha Franklin biopic“Respect” and the 2023 film“Air,” as well as appearances in“The Ladykillers,”“G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,”“The Heat” and“On the Rocks.” More recently, Wayans appeared in the Peacock series“Bel-Air” as Lou, the estranged father of Will, and in the 2025 psychological horror film“Him.”In addition to his work in film and television, Wayans continues to tour nationally as a stand-up comedian and has released several comedy specials. His 2024 Amazon Prime special,“Marlon Wayans: Good Grief,” the 2023 HBO Max comedy special“Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” and several more.For tickets: visit soboba/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.Upcoming shows include:November 20 – Taylor DayneNovember 21 – Scotty McCreeryDecember 4 – Marlon WayansDecember 19 – WAR, 50th Anniversary Greatest Hits TourAbout Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley's leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit .Follow us:#!/SobobaCasino1@soboba_casino_resort

Cara Cohan

Soboba Casino Resort

8664762622 ext.

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Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Marlon Wayans on Friday, December 4th News Provided By Cord Media November 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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