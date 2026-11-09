STARK HEALTH's WHEEL OF HEALTH FRAMEWORK REDEFINES WHAT IT MEANS TO BE TRULY HEALTHY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tustin-Based Health Optimization Company Measures Ten Dimensions of Human Performance - From Body Composition and Cardiovascular Health to Gut Health, Detoxification, and Mental Well-BeingMost annual physicals check a handful of markers and send patients home with a thumbs up. Stark Health checks ten - and the difference, its founder says, is the difference between surviving and thriving.For more than fifteen years, Stark Health has operated on a clinical philosophy it calls the Wheel of Health: a framework holding that genuine human performance is not captured by any single number, panel, or fitness metric. It is the product of ten interconnected dimensions, each capable of undermining the others when left unaddressed.The ten spokes of the Stark Wheel of Health are: body composition, cardiovascular health, strength, hormones, sleep/recovery/stress, detoxification, gut health, nutrients, orthopedic health, and mental well-being."Most people think they're healthy because their doctor said their labs look fine," says Todd Vande Hei, CEO and founder of Stark Health. "But they're exhausted. Their gut is wrecked. Their hormones are off. They can't sleep. They're in pain when they move. None of that shows up in a standard physical. Our wheel shows all of it."THE CASCADE EFFECTThe Wheel of Health was built around a clinical observation: health failures are almost never isolated. A client presenting with depression, for example, often stops moving - and when movement drops, body composition deteriorates, cardiovascular fitness declines, and hormones follow. The gut, no longer supported by adequate movement and nutrition, begins to absorb nutrients poorly. Inflammation rises, driving orthopedic pain. The cortisol spike disrupts sleep, and the cycle accelerates."The spokes pull each other down," says Vande Hei. "But they also pull each other up. When you start moving consistently, your hormones respond. Your sleep improves. Your gut health follows. The cascade works in both directions - and that's what we're engineering for every single Stark student."Most people have never been truly measured - labs alone do not tell the complete story.At Stark, each spoke of the Wheel of Health is assessed at intake through a combination of DEXA body composition scanning and bone mineral density assessment, laboratory panels, cardiovascular fitness testing including VO2 max, movement and orthopedic screening, sleep data analysis, and structured clinical conversation. The result is a complete map - not a single score, but a picture of exactly where each client is strong and where their wheel is wobbling."When we show someone their wheel for the first time, they almost always recognize it immediately," says Vande Hei. "They've felt the weak spokes for years. They just didn't have a framework that gave them permission to take all of it seriously at once."The Wheel of Health has become the scoring backbone of the Stark Naked Challenge - believed to be the world's first health optimization competition - in which participants are assessed and scored across all ten spokes at the start and close of the competition period.ABOUT STARK HEALTHFounded in 2011, Stark Health is a health optimization company with locations in Tustin and Newport Beach, California. Stark's integrated model combines doctors, coaches, nutritionists, and chiropractors into a single coordinated team - built for high-performing executives, entrepreneurs, and athletes who want to optimize their health, not just maintain it. Learn more at stark.Contact: Alyssa Adair |...th

Todd Vande Hei

Stark

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STARK HEALTH'S "WHEEL OF HEALTH" FRAMEWORK REDEFINES WHAT IT MEANS TO BE TRULY HEALTHY News Provided By Stark November 09, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.