'Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food' Documentary Selected For The 20Th Annual LA SKINS FEST

Seal meat being prepared in Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food.

Jaclyn Sallee, Executive Producer, Niqipiaq; President and CEO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

Alexis "Alex" Sallee, Director, Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food

Documentary on Alaska Native food traditions screens November 21 in Hollywood.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC) announced that its documentary“Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food” has been selected for the 20th Annual LA SKINS FEST, taking place November 18–22, 2026, in Hollywood. The film is scheduled to screen November 21st at 5 p.m. at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres with a Q&A session to follow at 7 p.m.Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food follows traditional subsistence practices in Arctic Alaska Native communities, taking viewers onto the sea ice with a hunting crew and into family and community spaces where traditional foods are harvested, prepared, stored, and shared. These practices connect the work of feeding families with cultural knowledge passed down through generations.“Having Niqipiaq selected for the LA Skins Film Festival is an opportunity to celebrate Alaska Native stories and share the deep connections between our traditional foods, our cultures, and our communities,” said Jaclyn Sallee, Executive Producer of the film and President and CEO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.“We hope the film inspires audiences to recognize that these living traditions nourish not only our bodies, but also our identities and the generations to come.”The documentary explores the relationship between traditional food systems, cultural identity, and health as Arctic communities face a changing climate. It also examines dependence on processed foods and the importance of revitalizing traditional foodways.The Director, Alexis“Alex” Anoruk Sallee, is Inupiaq, from Anchorage, with family ties in the Arctic region. After beginning her television and film career in sound design, she moved into directing and producing to increase onscreen representation of Alaska Natives.“Growing up, some of my most sacred memories with family are centered around eating our traditional Native foods,” Sallee writes in her director's statement. She describes those meals as a source of mental, physical, and spiritual connection to her culture. Exploring these traditions through the film also gave her an opportunity to learn more about hunting and food-processing techniques passed down through generations and the respect for the land reflected in those practices.“By engaging with these traditions, we honor our ancestors and strengthen our cultural identity,” Sallee writes.“Through this film, I hope to convey the essence of these practices and inspire others to appreciate and celebrate their own heritage.”The festival's 20th edition features more than 50 screenings alongside entertainment and industry events at the TCL Chinese Theatre and other Hollywood venues. LA SKINS FEST brings Native American filmmakers, artists, entertainment industry leaders and audiences together. Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food's selection brings an Alaska Native perspective on traditional foods and cultural continuity into that program.Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food is directed by Alexis Anoruk Sallee and executive produced by Jaclyn Sallee of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation. It is presented by Vision Maker Media and distributed by American Public Television.For festival information and tickets, visit laskinsfest. Learn more about the film at niqipiaq.About Koahnic Broadcast CorporationKoahnic Broadcast Corporation is a national Indigenous media organization dedicated to amplifying Native voices, stories, and perspectives. Koahnic operates KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, and distributes programming to stations nationwide through the Native Voice One network. Together, these platforms serve Indigenous, rural, and urban communities with trusted journalism, cultural programming, and storytelling.

Jaclyn Sallee

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

+1 907-793-3501

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'Niqipiaq: To Eat Real Food' Documentary Selected for the 20th Annual LA SKINS FEST News Provided By Strategic Arc November 09, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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