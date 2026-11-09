Yousuf Nabi Closes 2026 Racing Season Leading Internationalgt Maranello Cup Standings And Second In Gtamerica Cup Class.

GOTHAM Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari

Gotham Motorsports. Yousuf Nabi leads Racing America's InternationalGT Maranello Cup points standings, and secures second in SRO's GTAmerica Cup Class standings

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yousuf Nabi Closes 2026 Racing Season Leading InternationalGT Maranello Cup Standings and Finishing Second in SRO GT America Cup Class.Gotham Motorsports ' Ferrari driver records three consecutive second-place finishes at COTA, leads Racing America's InternationalGT Maranello Cup points standings, and secures second in SRO's GTAmerica Cup Class standings.AUSTIN, TEXAS – November 9, 2026 – Gotham Motorsports has concluded an impressive 2026 racing season, highlighted by Ferrari race car driver Yousuf Nabi finishing at the top of the Racing America's InternationalGT Maranello Cup points standings and securing second place in the SRO's GTAmerica Cup Class points standings.The season-ending performance at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, provided a fitting conclusion to a competitive year for the Southern California-based racing organization.Driving the team's Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO, Nabi delivered an outstanding performance at the InternationalGT season finale, securing three consecutive second-place finishes across all three races. Nabi finished second in both sprint races and the Endurance Race, earning second place in class and eighth overall against a competitive 38-car grid.A Strong Season Across Two Major Racing SeriesNabi's accomplishments extended beyond InternationalGT. Throughout the 2026 season, he also competed in SRO GT America, where he finished second in the Cup Class points standings.Finishing second in the SRO GTAmerica Cup Class standings while leading the InternationalGT Maranello Cup points standings represents a significant accomplishment for Nabi and Gotham Motorsports, demonstrating the team's ability to compete across multiple racing platforms.In InternationalGT, Nabi finished the season leading the Maranello Cup points standings. However, the minimum points requirement for an official championship title was not met, and no official championship title was awarded.Gotham Motorsports teammate Radu Muntean finished second in the final Maranello Cup points standings, giving the team the top two positions in the category's season-ending points rankings.Three Podiums at Circuit of The AmericasAt the COTA season finale, Nabi's consistency was on full display, with three second-place finishes across the weekend's two sprint races and Endurance Race.Nabi shared Endurance Race driving duties with co-driver Ryan Kircher, who contributed to the team's second-place Enduro result."To finish the season leading the InternationalGT Maranello Cup standings and second in GTAmerica's Cup Class is something I'm extremely proud of," said Yousuf Nabi, Founder and Team Principal of Gotham Motorsports. "Competing in two different racing series presents its own challenges, and the results reflect the hard work and commitment of our entire team. Closing out COTA with three consecutive second-place finishes was a great way to finish the year."Radu Muntean Finishes Second in InternationalGT Maranello Cup StandingsGotham Motorsports teammate Radu Muntean also played an important role in the team's successful InternationalGT campaign.At COTA, Muntean qualified competitively and demonstrated excellent pace in Race 1 before mechanical issues affected his weekend. Despite the setback, his season-long performance secured second place in the final Maranello Cup points standings.Together, Nabi and Muntean gave Gotham Motorsports first and second place in the final InternationalGT Maranello Cup points rankings.Looking AheadWith the 2026 racing season complete, Gotham Motorsports is already looking toward the next chapter of its motorsports program.The organization continues to expand its presence in North American racing, building opportunities for drivers, sponsors, and partners through its Ferrari racing platform.About Gotham MotorsportsGotham Motorsports is a Southern California-based motorsports organization specializing in Ferrari racing and high-performance track operations. Founded by entrepreneur and Ferrari race car driver Yousuf Nabi, the organization provides comprehensive racing services, including race preparation, transportation, maintenance, technical support, driver coaching, testing, and competitive racing opportunities.Gotham Motorsports is committed to making motorsports more accessible while delivering competitive racing experiences for drivers and sponsors.Media & Sponsorship Inquiries:Marcia Sevilla, Team Manager,...Gotham MotorsportsWebsite:Instagram: @motorsportsgotham LinkedIn:Yousuf Nabi – Ferrari Race Car DriverInstagram: @458Race LinkedIn:

MARCIA SEVILLA

GOTHAM MOTORSPORTS

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Yousuf Nabi Closes 2026 Racing Season Leading InternationalGT Maranello Cup Standings and Second in GTAmerica Cup Class. News Provided By GOTHAM MOTORSPORTS November 09, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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