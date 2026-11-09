She Believed She Couldtm Foundation Expands $20,000 Grant Initiative To Over $114,000, Supporting Six Women Changemakers

2026 She Believed She CouldTM Foundation Grant Recipients

What began as two $10,000 grants grew into six packages valued at more than $19,000 each, powered by a community investing in women creating change.

- Allison Walsh, Founder, She Believed She CouldTM FoundationORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The She Believed She CouldTM Foundation announced the expansion of its inaugural ICONIC IMPACT Grant Initiative, growing an original $20,000 commitment into more than $114,000 in combined financial awards and in-kind professional services for six women entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders.Originally designed to recognize two recipients, the initiative expanded through contributions from business leaders, donors, and community partners, ultimately supporting all six finalists.The recipients were celebrated during ICONIC IMPACT, a two-day leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal growth experience held November 5–6 in Winter Park and Orlando, Florida, co-produced by She Believed She CouldTM and Hi Hello Labs."We started with a vision to support two women, and our community helped us turn that into something far greater," said Allison Walsh, founder of She Believed She CouldTM and the She Believed She CouldTM Foundation. "What makes this so meaningful isn't just the dollar amount. It's the people who stepped forward and said, 'We believe in what these women are building, and we want to help.' That's how real impact happens."658 Applications, Six RecipientsThe inaugural initiative received 658 applications from 48 states and U.S. territories and 14 countries, highlighting demand for financial resources, mentorship, business development, and visibility opportunities.Following multiple rounds of evaluation and interviews, three finalists were selected in each category. Rather than recognizing one winner per category, the foundation expanded the initiative to support all six.2026 Emerging Founder Recipients:- Angilee Wilkerson of Tougles (Denton, Texas)- Velma Funebe of iBraid (Bowie, Maryland)- Cagla Giray of Su + Soul (Washington, D.C.)2026 Impact Leader Recipients:- Summer Willis of The Summer Willis Foundation (Houston, Texas)- Ginny Botts of Support Our Scholars (Orlando, Florida)- Bianca Isom of Bianca Modo Foundation (Atlanta, Georgia)A Collaborative Investment in Women's SuccessEach recipient receives a comprehensive grant package valued at more than $19,000, combining financial support with business strategy, professional media production, speaker training, and executive presence development.Contributing partners include:- Allison Walsh Consulting and SBSC Media: Private brand and business strategy intensives valued at $7,500 per recipient, totaling $45,000.- Hi Hello Labs: Professional media packages valued at more than $4,000 per recipient.- Afreen Huq of HERD: Professional speaker training to strengthen communication and presentation skills.- Leslie Christin of Studio CARA: Looks to Lead executive presence and professional image program.The ICONIC IMPACT experience was also supported by FiftyFlowers, Farm Nine, Walsh Banks Law, Rae Nicole Events, Gala Rental, Studio CARA, Serotonin Centers, Entreprenista, and Hi Hello Labs."Co-producing ICONIC IMPACT was about creating an experience that celebrates women while giving them opportunities to take their impact even further," said Carolina Flores of Hi Hello Labs. "By helping these six women amplify their voices and their work, we're investing in opportunities that extend far beyond the event itself."Building on the MomentumThe foundation plans to expand partnerships and create additional opportunities for women entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders."We were able to support six women this year, and that's something we're incredibly proud of," Walsh said. "We started with two, grew to six, and demonstrated what becomes possible when a community comes together to invest in women. This is only the beginning."About the She Believed She CouldTM FoundationThe She Believed She CouldTM Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering women through education, leadership development, confidence-building, mentorship, and access to opportunity. Founded by bestselling author, international speaker, and entrepreneur Allison Walsh, the foundation supports women through grants, strategic partnerships, and educational initiatives.

Allison Walsh

She Believed She CouldTM Foundation

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ICONIC IMPACT 2026: Celebrating Six Women Changemakers | She Believed She CouldTM Foundation

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She Believed She CouldTM Foundation Expands $20,000 Grant Initiative to Over $114,000, Supporting Six Women Changemakers News Provided By She Believed She CouldTM Foundation November 09, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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