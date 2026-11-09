Howard Cannon & Violent Dining In Early Discussions With TV Industry Giant

Howard Cannon: Forensic Scientist, Restaurant Expert Witness, Author.

Violent Dining Logo

Howard Cannon's latest concept, Violent Dining, has already started gaining substantial media interest.

- Howard CannonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forensic Scientist, Restaurant Expert Witness founder and Violent Dining creator, Howard Cannon, is in early discussions with a highly popular, highly successful, well-known forensic science true crime television series to explore the collaboration of forensic content from Cannon's past cases to be showcased on future episodes.No further details or information can be shared at this time – as all discussions and negotiations are to remain private and confidential until such time as all details are worked out and all information can be available and disclosed.Howard Cannon has been featured on Fox News, CNN's Anderson Cooper 360, ABC, Good Morning America, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Dr. Oz Show, Inside Edition, The Travel Channel and more. He has provided expert services for 400+ litigation cases and has four decades of forensic work inside the restaurant industry, lending extensive experience and content based on real-life events to audiences across the country and around the globe."Everything in 'Violent Dining' will be based on true stories you can hardly wrap your head around.”- Howard CannonViolent Dining brings forensic rigor to the public stage for the first time in one place - through a growing library of short-form shock-u-mentary videos built to engage, shock, disgust, inform and educate viewers on realities the restaurant industry would rather keep quiet. The series is paired with a real-time tracker of estimated U.S. restaurant-related deaths, rapes, and contaminations, giving audiences hard numbers behind every story.The platform launched with five bookable keynote presentations - Violent Dining, Eat Lunch & Die, Invisible Intoxication, Gutting the Giants, and Gutted - along with four shock-u-mentary documentaries currently in production. Violent Dining works in tandem with Cannon's forensic expert witness practice, Restaurant Expert Witness (RestaurantExpertWitness), which serves attorneys nationwide.About Howard Cannon & Violent DiningHoward Cannon is a forensic scientist, 8 time published author, and the country's most recognized court testifying restaurant-industry expert witness, with 40+ years inside the industry's daily operations and risk management trenches and 400+ litigation cases to his credit. Violent Dining is his public awareness platform, delivering a growing library of short-form shock-u-mentary videos built to engage, shock, disgust, inform and educate the public on the realities the restaurant industry would rather keep quiet. Learn more at ViolentDining.Media ContactViolent Dining & Restaurant Expert WitnessCorporate Office: (800) 300-5764Las Vegas Office: (702) 423-0824Email:...ViolentDining

Howard Cannon

Restaurant Expert Witness

+1 800-300-5764

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Violent Dining Promotional Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Howard Cannon & Violent Dining in Early Discussions with TV Industry Giant News Provided By Restaurant Expert Witness November 09, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.