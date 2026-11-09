Under Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques' Patronage, Makkah Deputy Governor Opens Sixth Hajj Conference And Exhibition

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and on his behalf, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz inaugurated the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition on Sunday.Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah at the Jeddah Superdome under the theme“From Makkah to the World,” in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs, the event was attended by several princes, ministers, heads of Hajj delegations, and representatives of pilgrims' affairs offices from across the Islamic world.Prince Saud bin Mishaal toured the exhibition accompanying the conference, reviewing the latest technologies, enrichment initiatives, and smart solutions designed to serve pilgrims. He also visited the pavilions of participating government, private, and nonprofit entities.Prince Saud then delivered a speech on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, welcoming attendees to their second home, Saudi Arabia, and conveying his greetings.The speech stated:“With Allah's help and guidance, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its blessed efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims, placing this responsibility at the forefront of its priorities. The Kingdom remains committed to continuously developing the Hajj system, improving service quality, employing the latest technologies, and strengthening integration among government agencies to facilitate pilgrims' journeys from their departure from their home countries until their safe return.“The continued success of Hajj seasons demonstrates the readiness and high efficiency of the Hajj system. The Hajj Conference and Exhibition is one of the key enablers of this success, having contributed to strengthening cooperation and joint coordination with you, concluding agreements, and enhancing readiness and preparations for the Hajj season.”Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program Committee Tawfig Al-Rabiah delivered a speech reviewing major developments in the Hajj and Umrah system.These included strengthening competition and increasing the number of service providers for international pilgrims to 34 companies, expanding direct contracting arrangements in 58 countries, enabling pilgrims from 75 additional nations to perform Hajj through the Direct Hajj Program, and beginning early preparations for the 1448 AH Hajj season in cooperation with pilgrims' affairs offices in 78 countries.Al-Rabiah also highlighted improvements to the Holy Sites and transportation services, as well as digital transformation initiatives that have increased the number of users of the Nusuk platform and application to more than 70 million.He noted that pilgrim satisfaction reached 93% during the 1447 AH Hajj season, emphasizing that the Hajj Conference and Exhibition has become a global platform for early preparations, partnership development, contract finalization, and service improvement.The opening ceremony also featured an address on behalf of the heads of pilgrims' affairs offices, delivered by Indonesian Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mochamad Irfan Yusuf, alongside the launch of the“Awareness and Training Forum” and a unified portal for workers.During the ceremony, Prince Saud witnessed the signing of eight agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).These included a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Education to enable education-sector personnel to contribute to serving pilgrims; an agreement between the ministry and the Ministry of Tourism to enhance the quality of accommodation services in Makkah and Madinah; an MoU between the ministry and Saudia Airlines to establish and operate a pilgrim travel terminal in Makkah; and a cooperation agreement between the ministry and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to develop talent, research, and innovation in pilgrim services.The agreements also included an MoU between the King Abdulaziz Endowment for Al-Ain Al-Azizia and the Haji and Mu'tamer's Gift Charitable Association (Hadiyah) to improve the experience of visitors and worshippers at the Two Holy Mosques and the Holy Sites.A strategic partnership agreement was signed between the General Authority for Awqaf, the Pilgrim Experience Program, and the Nusuk Humanitarian Foundation to establish and support key initiatives serving pilgrims.Another partnership agreement was signed between the General Authority for Awqaf and the Nusuk Humanitarian Foundation to establish and operate a portfolio of development and humanitarian projects dedicated to serving pilgrims.The eighth agreement concerned the Wasel Al-Haram project, signed between the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, through its executive arm, the General Transport Center, and two private-sector consortia. Valued at SAR5.6 billion, the project aims to develop stations and routes leading to and from the Grand Mosque and enhance the quality of services provided in cooperation with the private sector.At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prince Saud honored the entities and partners participating in the conference.The sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition will continue for four days, gathering more than 520 government, private, and nonprofit entities from Saudi Arabia and abroad, with attendance and participation from over 150 countries.Spanning over 67,000 square meters, the event brings together pilgrims' affairs offices, service providers, organizations, and specialists to support early preparations for Hajj seasons, improve offerings, and establish partnerships and solutions that enhance the pilgrim experience, reflecting the continued care and attention given by the Saudi leadership to serving pilgrims.

Hajj Conference and Exhibition

Hajj Conference and Exhibition

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Under Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Patronage, Makkah Deputy Governor Opens Sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition News Provided By ELAQAT November 09, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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