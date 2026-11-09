Kerala CM Invites Tourists To 'Jatayu Sculpture' After Ramayana Release

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday has invited people from across the country to visit Kerala's giant Jatayu sculpture in Kollam district, following the renewed interest in the legendary bird after the release of the epic film Ramayana.

The Chief Minister said the film had rekindled admiration for Jatayu, whose sacrifice in the attempt to save Sita from Ravana remains one of the most memorable episodes in the epic.

After watching the film, Satheesan took to X and drew a link between the story on the silver screen and the giant sculpture at Chadayamangalam.

"From the Silver Screen to the Land of Jatayu," he wrote.

He said it was a matter of pride that millions of people were now discovering that the legend also lived on in Kerala.

He described Jatayu Earth's Centre as home to the world's largest bird sculpture, inspired by the legendary bird's courage and sacrifice.

Satheesan also thanked the state tourism teams and everyone whose vision made the landmark possible.

He invited people across India who had watched the legend on screen to experience Jatayupara in person.

Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, the massive sculpture stands on a huge rock cliff known as Jatayupara.

According to the Ramayana, Jatayu fought Ravana when he abducted Sita.

The bird was fatally wounded in the fight and fell on the rock.

The sculpture was created by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal and his team.

It has become a major tourism attraction, drawing visitors interested in mythology, nature and adventure activities.

Tourism Minister P.C. Vishnunadh said the Jatayu sculpture was an important part of Kerala's experiential tourism offerings.

He said the release of the Hindi film had added to the destination's appeal, with more people showing interest in visiting the place where Jatayu is believed to have fallen.

Visitors can also see a Lord Rama temple situated on the rock, the minister added.

Jatayu Earth's Centre is Kerala's first public-private partnership tourism initiative under the build-operate-transfer model.

The project combines the giant sculpture with a rock-themed nature park and other visitor facilities.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The film has once again brought the epic's characters and their stories into the national spotlight.