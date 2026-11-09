Bannerghatta Biological Park Gets Major Boost With 38 Crore Projects

Infrastructure Upgrades at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday inaugurated a series of tourist-friendly development projects and infrastructure upgrades worth Rs 38 crore at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), aimed at bolstering wildlife conservation, animal welfare, and visitor amenities. To improve the visitor experience and park mobility, Reddy rolled out a fleet of new electric vehicles for convenient intra-park transit, alongside the newly renovated main entrance gate, a dedicated zoo retail shop, and the Suvarnamukhi Café.

Administrative and Healthcare Enhancements

The administrative and staff infrastructure was also upgraded with the inauguration of a new administrative office building named "Adavi" and newly constructed residential quarters for forest department personnel, according to a release. Animal healthcare and husbandry received a major boost with the launch of a new quarantine facility, a central nursery, and a specialised live feed preparation and supply unit. In addition, modern enclosures were opened for diverse wildlife species, including wolves, cheetahs, emus, rheas, and pheasants, as per the release.

Wildlife Welfare and Tributes

During his tour of the safari zone, the Minister inaugurated a viewing tower at the Suvarna Elephant Care Centre, an exclusive facility dedicated to the management, treatment, and welfare of elephants. In a touching tribute, Reddy directed that the park's Hippopotamus Block as well as a newborn baby hippopotamus be named "Sameeksha" in memory of Dr. Sameeksha, a young veterinary officer who tragically lost her life in Shivamogga while administering treatment to a hippopotamus.

The Minister also undertook a safari review to directly inspect wildlife management, enclosure conditions, and field conservation activities. The event was attended by MLAs B. Shivanna and M. Krishnappa, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Ravi B. P., IFS, along with other senior department officials. Forest department authorities affirmed that the multi-crore initiatives underscore their ongoing dedication to advancing animal care standards while ensuring a richer, more accessible experience for tourists. (ANI)

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