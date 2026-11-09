PM Modi To Inaugurate S-VYASA University Golden Jubilee Celebrations

PM Modi to Attend S-VYASA University Golden Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate celebrations at S-VYASA University in Bengaluru on 13 November, according to an invitation issued by the organisers. The event marks 50 years of Prashanti Kutiram, the university's campus, and the birth centenary of the late H. V. Seshadri, described as Modi's yoga guru, whose legacy is closely tied to the institution. Organisers say the institution has contributed to yoga, education, scientific research, integrative healthcare, spirituality and nation-building.

Diaspora Involvement and Future Vision

Among those attending is Prem Bhandari, a New York-based community leader who is chief adviser for international affairs at S-VYASA University. He is also chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and president of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA). He was invited by Padma Shri Dr H. R. Nagendra, president of the S-VYASA University Society and VYASA. Speaking to ANI before leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Bhandari said he was travelling as a volunteer and spoke of his hopes for yoga in the city.“It's my dream to have a yoga centre in New York. There are millions of followers of India's gift to humanity, and when we say yoga, it automatically reminds us of India. I hope S-VYASA's work in education and research can help make that possible,” he said.

After the inaugural event, Bhandari will be chief guest at an evening cultural programme from 18:00 to 20:00 at Samskruti Bhavan in Prashanti Kutiram. It will include a dance drama by S-VYASA's different schools. The invitation lists four guests of honour: Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister for Jal Shakti; Satish Gupta, vice-president of the S-VYASA Society; Rakesh Kumar Tiwari; and Ahn Byeong-gu of South Korea.

The Global Growth of Yoga

Yoga's history in the US stretches back more than 130 years. It is generally traced to Swami Vivekananda, who introduced Indian philosophy, including yoga, to American audiences at the 1893 Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago. Paramahansa Yogananda later helped popularise the practice, founding the Self-Realization Fellowship in the US in 1920. Interest grew from the 1960s, when Indian teachers drew large followings and yoga moved into studios, gyms and schools. The practice gained global recognition in 2014, when the United Nations General Assembly declared 21 June International Yoga Day after a proposal from PM Modi. It was first observed in 2015.

Bhandari has promoted yoga in the United States for more than a decade, including at the 2022 International Yoga Day celebrations in Times Square. This year, RANA, Jaipur Foot USA and BRUHUD NY Seniors worked with the Indian Consulate in New York on the Times Square event and a meditation session at the consulate. Dr Nagendra and S-VYASA Vice-Chancellor Dr Manjunath N. K. attended.

During his visit, Bhandari is also due to meet Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary at India's Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi. They are expected to discuss diaspora participation in January's Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Kolkata, as well as issues affecting the Indian community in the US. He is also co-founder of REDIO (Rescuing Every Distressed Indian Overseas), set up with Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay, a former Secretary at the ministry and former member of the National Human Rights Commission.

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