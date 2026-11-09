China Project Logistics: Market Size & Share Analysis, Industry Trends And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Belt & Road And Renewable Energy Projects Fuel Heavy-Lift Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated multimodal networks, value-added service bundles and RFID-enabled hubs can command premium fees and capture Belt & Road and renewable-energy demand

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Project Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China project logistics market was valued at USD 8.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 9.14 billion in 2026 to USD 12.11 billion by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.78% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by major infrastructure programs, renewable-energy development, inland corridor expansion, and rising demand for specialized cargo transportation.

The market includes transportation, warehousing, distribution and inventory management, and value-added services. Demand spans oversized cargo, heavy-lift cargo, breakbulk cargo, and other specialized shipments serving industries such as oil and gas, mining and quarrying, energy generation and transmission, construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense.

Belt & Road Infrastructure Pipeline Supports Project Cargo Demand

Large infrastructure developments under the Belt & Road framework continue to generate opportunities for China project logistics providers. Construction of the 523-km China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is expected to require sustained deployment of heavy-lift equipment, specialized trailers, and coordinated multimodal transportation. Logistics companies capable of integrating rail, road, and air services can benefit from higher-value project management and cargo orchestration contracts.

The railway corridor is also expected to expand west-bound freight capacity and reduce dependence on congested coastal gateways. Logistics demand will extend across project planning, construction, equipment installation, and commissioning, creating multi-year revenue opportunities for providers with cross-border expertise and access to specialized assets.

Renewable-Energy Mega-Projects Increase Logistics Complexity

China's expanding renewable-energy sector is a major source of project cargo demand. Gigawatt-scale offshore wind farms increasingly use 15-MW-plus turbines with components weighing hundreds of tons. This shift is increasing requirements for heavy-lift vessels, precision lifting systems, engineered transport frames, and advanced cargo insurance.

Manufacturers based inland must transport turbine blades, towers, nacelles, and related equipment to coastal assembly yards, supporting long-haul road and rail activity. Provincial support for floating wind prototypes is also broadening the project pipeline and encouraging investment in deep-water installation vessels. Although larger turbines can reduce logistics costs per megawatt, their size and weight create more complex handling, route planning, permitting, and risk management requirements.

Capital and Fuel Costs Pressure Provider Margins

Fuel price volatility and capital cost inflation remain significant challenges for the China project logistics market. Long-haul transportation is particularly sensitive to fuel expenses, while specialized equipment such as high-capacity trailers, cranes, vessels, and engineered lifting systems requires substantial investment. These pressures can weaken margins even when project volumes and revenue are increasing.

Additional market factors include Western China development, inland transport corridor construction, the rapid scale-up of cross-border e-commerce fulfillment hubs, and a shortage of experienced project-logistics specialists. Providers with efficient fleets, multimodal capabilities, digital cargo visibility, and technical engineering expertise are better positioned to manage these constraints.

Transportation Maintains the Largest Market Share

Transportation accounted for 63.20% of the China project logistics market in 2025. Demand is driven by the movement of wind turbines, tunnel-boring machines, industrial equipment, and other large cargo across 5,000-plus km corridors. Government investment in freight railways and expressways is improving transit efficiency while helping reduce delays and cargo damage.

Road transportation remains essential for last-mile access to inland wind farms and construction sites. Rail supports long-haul cargo movement into Western China and Central Asia, while sea transportation is critical for oversized offshore wind components and re-export shipments to ASEAN markets. Air freight remains a specialized service but plays an important role in urgent line-stop replacement deliveries.

Warehousing and Inventory Management Record Strong Growth

Warehousing, Distribution & Inventory Management is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2026 to 2031. Expansion is being supported by cross-border e-commerce facilities, climate-controlled storage requirements, automated retrieval systems, and just-in-time manufacturing strategies that move buffer inventory off-site to specialized logistics hubs.

Integrated providers are also expanding value-added services such as cargo insurance, trade compliance, project management, and shipment coordination. Investment in RFID-enabled yard management is helping reduce dwell time, strengthen inventory accuracy, and improve cargo visibility throughout complex project supply chains.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Belt & Road infrastructure pipeline

4.2.2 Surge in domestic renewable-energy mega-projects

4.2.3 Western China development & inland corridor build-out

4.2.4 Rapid scale-up of cross-border e-commerce fulfilment hubs

4.2.5 Offshore & floating-wind boom along China's coast

4.2.6 Rise of modular/prefab high-rise construction logistics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High capital & fuel cost inflation

4.3.2 Shortage of project-logistics specialists

4.3.3 Stricter green-freight road restrictions on oversize loads

4.3.4 Congestion at secondary river & feeder ports

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape (Govt. regulations & initiatives)

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Spotlight - Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) & Investments

4.9 Impact of Geopolitics & Pandemic on Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Sea

5.1.2 Warehousing, Distribution & Inventory Management

5.1.3 Value-added Services and Others

5.2 By Cargo Type

5.2.1 Oversized (Out-of-Gauge) Cargo

5.2.2 Heavy-Lift Cargo

5.2.3 Breakbulk Cargo

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Oil & Gas, Mining & Quarrying

5.3.2 Energy Generation & Transmission (Includes Renewable Energy)

5.3.3 Construction & Infrastructure

5.3.4 Manufacturing & Industrial Plants

5.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.6 Others (Maritime & Shipbuilding, Telecommunications, etc.)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes global & market level overview, core segments, financials, strategic info, market share, products & services, recent developments)

6.4.1 COSCO Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 Sinotrans Ltd.

6.4.3 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

6.4.4 CJ Smart Cargo

6.4.5 InterMax Logistics Solution Ltd.

6.4.6 Translink International Logistics Group

6.4.7 Trans Global Projects Group (TGP)

6.4.8 TIBA Group

6.4.9 Wangfoong Transportation Ltd.

6.4.10 Global Star Logistics (China) Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.12 DSV

6.4.13 CEVA Logistics

6.4.14 Yusen Logistics

6.4.15 Gulf Agency Company Ltd.

6.4.16 Parisi Grand Smooth Logistics Ltd (PGS Logistics)

6.4.17 Focus Global Logistics

6.4.18 Shenzhen Tonlexing International Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 Basenton Logistics

6.4.20 Broekman Logistics

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

8 Appendix

8.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.2 Transport & Storage Sector Statistics

8.3 External Trade Statistics

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900