Global Biotechnology Market: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Precision Medicine And AI Drive 13.1% CAGR Toward US$4.26 Trillion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Biotechnology Market - Therapeutic Innovations & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global biotechnology market is forecast to increase from US$ 1.40 trillion in 2025 to US$ 4.26 trillion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 13.1% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, scientific innovation, precision medicine, biopharmaceutical research, agricultural biotechnology and advanced bioprocessing technologies will support sustained market expansion.

Biotechnology remains central to innovation across healthcare, agriculture, industrial processing, environmental management and life sciences. Market growth is being reinforced by advances in genomics, proteomics, molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing, synthetic biology, regenerative medicine, gene editing and bioinformatics. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, laboratory automation and high-throughput screening are also helping researchers improve drug discovery, clinical development and biological data analysis.

Key Biotechnology Market Growth Drivers



Government funding and bio-economy initiatives: Public investment continues to reduce early-stage development risks and support research, demonstration and commercialization. The proposed European Biotech Act is intended to streamline permits and support more than 900,000 jobs while providing access to a EUR 52 billion trade surplus. Germany's biotechnology financing increased by 78% to EUR 1.917 billion in 2024.

Lower sequencing costs: Falling costs are accelerating population-scale diagnostics, genomic research and real-time disease surveillance. Illumina's USD 425 million acquisition of SomaLogic highlights growing interest in combining genomic and proteomic data for multi-omic analysis.

Gene-based therapies and biologics: Approvals of first-in-class genetic medicines are encouraging investment in continuous bioprocessing and single-use manufacturing technologies. AI-powered patient stratification is also improving clinical trial design and treatment selection.

Precision medicine: Greater use of genetic and molecular data is enabling more targeted therapeutic development, supporting demand for diagnostics, sequencing platforms, biomarkers and specialized research services. Sustainable biotechnology: Agricultural biotechnology, biofuels, bioplastics, industrial enzymes and environmental applications are gaining strategic importance as governments and businesses pursue more sustainable production systems.

Strategic Industry Developments

In May 2025, Biogen and City Therapeutics entered a collaboration to develop RNA interference (RNAi) treatments for central nervous system disorders. City Therapeutics will apply its RNAi platform alongside Biogen's delivery technology, while Biogen will lead clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization.

Also in May 2025, Biocon Biologics and Yoshindo Inc. introduced Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection [YD] in Japan. The Stelara biosimilar is intended for psoriasis vulgaris and psoriatic arthritis, strengthening Biocon Biologics' international biosimilar portfolio and presence in Japan.

Amgen completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc in October 2023, expanding its position in treatments for rare autoimmune and genetic disorders.

Market Challenges

Biotechnology companies face lengthy research, preclinical testing, clinical trial and regulatory review processes. Product development requires substantial investment in laboratories, specialized personnel, manufacturing infrastructure, intellectual property and quality systems. Scientific uncertainty, evolving compliance requirements, reimbursement conditions and market acceptance can create significant commercialization risks, particularly for emerging companies.

Strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, contract research and collaborative development models are increasingly important for managing these risks. Companies must balance research expenditure with production capacity, regulatory readiness and long-term commercial viability.

Regional Biotechnology Market Outlook

United States: The United States remains the world's leading biotechnology innovation ecosystem. Its position is supported by research universities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, venture capital investment and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The country continues to lead developments in biologics, gene therapy, synthetic biology, molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.

Germany: Germany benefits from strong scientific research, pharmaceutical manufacturing and industrial capabilities. Investment in biologics, diagnostics, precision healthcare and sustainable biotechnology continues to strengthen the country's role in Europe. Capacity additions from Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim further support regional manufacturing.

India: India's biotechnology market is expanding through vaccine production, pharmaceutical research, contract research, agricultural biotechnology and government support. According to IBEF, the number of biotechnology startups increased from 50 in 2014 to approximately 11,000 by 2025. Specialized biotechnology parks, skilled scientific talent and demand for affordable healthcare solutions are contributing to continued growth.

United Arab Emirates: The UAE is developing biotechnology capabilities through healthcare investment, research partnerships, pharmaceutical manufacturing and life sciences infrastructure. Molecular diagnostics, medical research and precision healthcare represent important areas of opportunity.

High-Growth Technology Segments

Biotechnology instruments remain essential to pharmaceutical development, clinical diagnostics and laboratory research. Demand is increasing for analytical platforms, chromatography systems, imaging technologies, laboratory automation and molecular analysis equipment.

DNA sequencing is expected to remain a transformational segment as next-generation sequencing supports precision medicine, genomic research, diagnostics, agriculture and drug discovery. Bioinformatics will also play a growing role by combining biological data with artificial intelligence, machine learning and computational analysis to improve biomarker identification, protein analysis and therapeutic development.

Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report evaluates biotechnology instruments, reagents, consumables, software, services, biopharmaceutical products and major technology platforms. Market estimates were developed using a bottom-up approach based on product volumes, average selling prices, customer expenditure, project revenue and company performance. The findings were validated through top-down industry expenditure analysis, company-level research, investment data, primary interviews and market triangulation.

The forecast incorporates genomics, next-generation sequencing, precision medicine, CRISPR, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology, RNA technologies, biosimilars, regenerative medicine, artificial intelligence in drug discovery, laboratory automation, agricultural biotechnology and environmental applications.

Market Segmentation



Product Type: Instruments, reagents, software and services

Technology: Nanobiotechnology, tissue engineering and regeneration, DNA sequencing, cell-based assays, fermentation, PCR technology and chromatography

Application: Healthcare, food and agriculture, natural resources and environment, industrial processing and bioinformatics Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The competitive analysis covers Lonza Group AG, Amgen Inc., Syngenta AG, Biocon Limited, Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc. and Seagen Inc., including company overviews, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance.

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