FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) M aranello (Italy), November 9, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari” or the“ Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on September 1, 2026, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the“ Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 02/11/2026 8,500 354.1340 3,010,139.00 - - - - 8,500 354.1340 3,010,139.00 03/11/2026 3,000 354.5586 1,063,675.80 - - - - 3,000 354.5586 1,063,675.80 04/11/2026 100 372.3505 37,235.05 - - - - 100 372.3505 37,235.05 05/11/2026 100 381.3160 38,131.60 - - - - 100 381.3160 38,131.60 06/11/2026 100 370.5800 37,058.00 5,986 417.6221 2,499,885.89 2,239,037.97 6,086 373.9888 2,276,095.97 11,800 354.7661 4,186,239.45 5,986 417.6221 2,499,885.89 2,239,037.97 17,786 361.2548 6,425,277.42 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till November 6, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 134,710,553.46 for No. 381,861 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 33,998,075.48 (Euro 29,696,646.45*) for No. 83,810 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 6, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 2,056,475 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 1.16% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 0.88% of the then total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until November 6, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 2,166,855 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 675,164,505.12.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

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FNV BB PR 9 Nov 2026 ENG