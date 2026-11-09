Inventus Raises $1.3 Million Through Exercise Of Warrants Mcewen Inc. Increases Ownership To 13% And CEO Participates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all 10,550,000 remaining incentive warrants have been exercised at $0.12 per share, generating gross proceeds of $1,266,000. The Company issued 10,550,000 common shares upon exercise of these warrants. The full exercise demonstrates strong support from warrant holders for the Company and its initiatives, while providing additional capital to advance the Pardo "River of Gold" Project.

The incentive warrants were issued under the Company's 2025 early warrant exercise incentive program, as described in its news releases dated April 17 and May 20, 2025. Each incentive warrant entitled its holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 until November 6, 2026.

McEwen Inc. exercised 9,200,000 warrants, contributing $1,104,000 and increasing its ownership in Inventus to approximately 13%. Wesley Whymark, CEO and Director of Inventus, also exercised 375,000 warrants, contributing $45,000. All warrants were exercised prior to their expiry on November 6, 2026.

"This is a strong vote of confidence in Inventus, our team and the opportunities we are pursuing at Pardo," said Wesley Whymark, CEO and Director. "We are delighted to have McEwen's continued support as it increases its investment in the Company. I am also pleased to invest alongside our shareholders as we put this capital to work advancing Pardo. We have exciting work ahead, and this additional funding gives us further momentum."

The Company intends to use the proceeds to advance its 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 kilometres northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The additional capital strengthens Inventus' treasury and supports continued exploration and project advancement.

"We thank all warrant holders who participated," added Whymark. "Their investment comes at an exciting time for Inventus, and we look forward to sharing further progress as we continue to unlock Pardo's potential."

For further information visit , or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: ...

Phone: 705-822-3005

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About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo“River of Gold” Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“if”,“yet”,“potential”,“undetermined”,“objective”, or“plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intended use of the warrant exercise proceeds, objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.