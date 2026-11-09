Qfin Holdings, Inc. Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Encourages QFIN Investors To Contact The Firm For Information About Their Rights

The complaint alleges that Qfin Holdings, Inc. misled investors regarding the impact of the new PRC regulatory guidance on its business prospects.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for more information before the November 30, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Qfin Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants touted Qfin's ability to weather, adapt, and thrive in response to the recent and emerging PRC regulations affecting its business. For example, at all relevant times, defendants characterized Qfin's business as, inter alia,“resilient”,“steady”, and“stable” in the face of these regulations, while touting the Company's purportedly“proactive” strategies and policies designed to improve, and which were purportedly already improving, Qfin's risk performance and other operational metrics.

Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that:

(i) defendants had overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes;

(ii) defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results; and

(iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did Qfin Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 25, 2026, Qfin announced its second quarter (“Q2”) and interim 2026 unaudited financial results. The Company reported, inter alia, that total net revenue fell 31.6% year-over-year (“Y/Y”) from approximately RMB 5.22 billion to approximately RMB 3.57 billion, significantly missing consensus estimates. In addition, net income plummeted 76.8% Y/Y from approximately RMB 1.73 billion to RMB 401.4 million, heavily impacted by an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense“caused by a change in tax treatment of certain entities based on the updated interpretation of related tax regulations by the tax authorities.” Management also issued disappointing forward financial guidance, projecting a 67% to 73% Y/Y decrease in third quarter (“Q3”) non-GAAP2 net income due to rising funding costs and systemic liquidity shocks in the Chinese consumer credit market.

In discussing these disappointing results, Qfin's CEO cited, inter alia,“a challenging market environment marked by continued industry contraction, tighter regulatory oversight, and a sudden industry-wide liquidity shock in late June”, warning that,“[l]ooking ahead, we expect industry adjustments to continue, with funding conditions and risk management likely to remain under pressure.” On this news, Qfin's American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $2.18 per ADS, or 18.91%, to close at $9.35 per ADS on August 26, 2026.

What Can Qfin Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin Holdings securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than November 30, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Qfin Holdings, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









