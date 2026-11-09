Mexico Food Logistics - Market Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Cold-Chain Upgrades And Rail Expansion Drive 6% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Food Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Mexico food logistics market size is projected to increase from USD 14.81 billion in 2025 and USD 15.75 billion in 2026 to USD 21.08 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% from 2026 to 2031, supported by cold-chain modernization, energy-efficiency incentives, expanding rail infrastructure, nearshoring activity, and changing cargo flows.

Retail-driven blockchain traceability requirements are accelerating investment in temperature monitoring, product tracking, and cold-chain upgrades. Food producers and retailers increasingly expect logistics partners to provide greater visibility across transportation and storage operations. This shift is strengthening demand for integrated food logistics services that combine transportation, warehousing, inventory management, quality inspections, labeling, and blast freezing.

Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Incentives Support Modernization

Government programs administered by CONUEE are improving the financial case for refrigeration retrofits. Eligible operators can offset 20-30% of retrofit spending through accelerated depreciation and direct tax credits, helping mid-sized companies upgrade legacy compressors, insulation, and related systems.

Operators that certify energy savings can reduce operating expenses while strengthening their appeal to food brands focused on carbon reduction. Although administrative complexity can limit participation among very small fleets, the multi-year policy framework is expected to sustain capital investment and improve service quality throughout the Mexico food logistics market.

Refrigerated Rail Infrastructure Expands Long-Distance Capacity

The completion of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec corridor and CPKC's USD 127 million cold hub is expanding rail access for perishable goods transported more than 800 km. The additional capacity is particularly relevant for exporters of berries, avocados, frozen proteins, and other temperature-sensitive products.

Rail transportation can deliver fuel savings and lower cargo-theft exposure on long-distance routes. However, fixed schedules and daily-service limitations mean road transportation will continue to dominate final-mile delivery and shorter journeys. The combination of rail and trucking provides greater modal flexibility while helping logistics operators reduce congestion exposure and improve connections between inland production centers, ports, and consumer markets.

Cargo-flow diversion from Pacific to Gulf ports is also influencing network planning. Food logistics providers are reassessing distribution routes, warehouse locations, and port access to maintain reliability as regional trade patterns evolve.

Technician Shortage Creates Operational Pressure

A shortage of certified refrigeration technicians remains a key constraint for the Mexico food logistics market. Demand for specialists trained to maintain ammonia and CO? systems is exceeding vocational-school output, contributing to wage increases of up to 40% and longer out-of-service periods during peak harvest seasons.

Large fleets are responding by creating in-house training academies, but certification can require two to three years. Smaller operators often depend on general mechanics, increasing equipment-failure risks and contributing to uneven service quality. Addressing the skills gap will be essential as advanced refrigeration systems become more widely adopted.

Stringent sanitary-import inspections and prolonged border dwell times present additional challenges. Delays can increase costs and create product-quality risks, especially for chilled and frozen shipments requiring uninterrupted temperature control.

Value-Added Services Outpace Core Transportation Growth

Transportation accounted for 57.77% of the Mexico food logistics market size in 2025. While it remains the largest service category, its share is expected to decline gradually as customers adopt integrated logistics packages. Value-added services, including blast freezing, quality inspections, labeling, and inventory management, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.56%.

Road transportation remains critical for sub-500 km routes, while refrigerated rail networks are extending access to both coasts. At the same time, nearshoring is supporting warehouse development and the addition of cross-dock facilities near manufacturing and food production centers. These trends are transforming Mexico's food logistics sector from a collection of separate transportation and storage services into a more connected market built around traceability, temperature control, operational efficiency, and specialized handling capabilities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Tax Incentives for Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Retrofits

4.2.2 Expansion of Refrigerated Rail Spur Connections at Inland Logistics Parks

4.2.3 Retail-Driven Blockchain Traceability Mandates Accelerating Cold-Chain Upgrades

4.2.4 Cargo-Flow Diversion from Pacific to Gulf Ports Amid Panama Canal Constraints

4.2.5 Consolidation of Micro-Carriers into Cooperative Temperature-Controlled Fleets

4.2.6 Shore-Power Infrastructure at Ports Reducing Diesel Genset Dependence

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shortage of Certified Refrigeration Technicians Lengthening Maintenance Cycles

4.3.2 Stringent Sanitary-Import Inspections Causing Prolonged Border Dwell Times

4.3.3 Seasonal Scarcity of Food-Grade ISO Reefer Containers During Harvest Peaks

4.3.4 Volatile Electricity Tariffs Undermining Cold-Storage Cost Predictability

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Services

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Sea and Inland Water

5.1.1.4 Air

5.1.2 Warehousing and Storage

5.1.3 Value-added Services (Blast Freezing, Labeling, Inventory Management, etc.)

5.2 By Temperature-Control Type

5.2.1 Cold Chain

5.2.1.1 Ambient (15-25 C)

5.2.1.2 Chilled (2-8 C)

5.2.1.3 Frozen (Less than 0 C)

5.2.2 Non Cold Chain

5.3 By End-Product Category

5.3.1 Meat, Seafood, and Poultry

5.3.2 Dairy Products and Frozen Deserts (Milk, Ice-cream, Butter, etc.)

5.3.3 Horticulture (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables)

5.3.4 Processed Food Products

5.3.5 Pet Food

5.3.6 Others (Spreads, Seasoning, dressing, Specialty & Functional Foods, etc.)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Traxion (includes Solistica operations)

6.4.2 Frialsa Frigorificos

6.4.3 Emergent Cold LatAm

6.4.4 DHL Group

6.4.5 Penske Logistics

6.4.6 C.H. Robinson

6.4.7 Geodis

6.4.8 TIBA Group

6.4.9 Yusen Logistics

6.4.10 Nippon Express

6.4.11 Americold Logistics

6.4.12 Sheer Logistics

6.4.13 Grupo TMM

6.4.14 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.15 DSV

6.4.16 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.4.17 AIT Worldwide Logistics

6.4.18 Lineage Logistics

6.4.19 Crane Worldwide Logistics

6.4.20 Grupo Serbom

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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