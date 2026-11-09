Spain Mineral Processing Equipment: Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Battery Minerals And Automation Propel Market To USD 32.01 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spain Mineral Processing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Spain mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 22.12 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 23.70 million in 2026 to USD 32.01 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.20% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising investment in critical battery minerals, government incentives, plant modernization, and growing demand for automated and water-efficient processing technologies.

Critical Battery Minerals Drive Equipment Demand

Spain's Mineral Raw Materials Action Plan for 2026-2030 represents the country's first systematic mineral exploration program since the 1970s. The initiative prioritizes lithium, cobalt, graphite, and rare earths across the western corridor from Galicia to Andalusia. Strategic status under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act is helping eligible projects access streamlined permitting and European Investment Bank financing, accelerating demand for flotation cells, autoclaves, and ion-exchange circuits.

Lithium development is becoming a major growth catalyst for the Spain mineral processing equipment market. Emerging lithium hubs are aligning with planned gigafactories in Valencia and Navarra, providing potential long-term demand for domestically processed battery materials. This alignment reduces investment risks for processing facilities and supports equipment orders for spodumene and lepidolite conversion. Pedersen electrolysis is also attracting attention because of its potential to reduce water consumption compared with the traditional Bayer process, giving domestic equipment manufacturers an opportunity to strengthen their environmental performance.

EU Localization Policies Support Market Expansion

The EU Net-Zero Industry Act requires 40% of annually deployed strategic technologies to be manufactured within the bloc by 2030. This target is expected to favor EU-sourced mineral processing equipment and strengthen Spain's position as a regional production and processing hub.

Cooperation between Spain and Portugal in the Iberian Pyrite Belt is harmonizing technical standards and enabling manufacturers to scale research and development across both markets. Fiscal measures introduced in 2025, including accelerated depreciation and tax credits for lithium hydroxide refineries, are supporting orders for pressure-oxidation autoclaves and solvent-extraction mixers.

Strategic project designations can reduce permitting periods to approximately 24-27 months. This shift benefits suppliers offering off-the-shelf and modular processing systems that can be installed more quickly than bespoke equipment. ESG requirements are also influencing procurement, with real-time emissions monitoring, water analytics, and digital traceability increasingly incorporated into mineral processing systems.

Permitting and Water Restrictions Remain Key Challenges

Lengthy environmental reviews continue to delay major mining and processing investments. Additional impact studies postponed the planned restart of the Aznalcollar copper-zinc operation from 2025 to 2027, demonstrating how multi-layer reviews can extend development timelines. Galicia's Mina Muga tungsten project has also faced a prolonged review process linked to Natura 2000 concerns, limiting equipment commitments and engineering activity.

Although Critical Raw Materials Act status may shorten approvals, many projects remain subject to older permitting procedures. These delays particularly affect purchases of large crushers and overland conveyors, which are often deferred until final authorization is secured. Tight water-use restrictions in drought-prone mining regions are another important restraint, encouraging operators to prioritize closed-loop systems, pressure filters, and low-water processing technologies.

Iron Leads Demand as Lithium Records Faster Growth

Iron-focused operations accounted for 34.18% of Spanish mineral processing equipment demand in 2025. Activity was supported by Minas de Alquife's 4.5 Mt/y magnetite circuit, which uses hydrocyclones and dry gravimetric sorting. Lithium equipment demand is forecast to expand at a 6.95% CAGR, driven by EC-backed projects in Extremadura and Galicia requiring dense-media separators, roasting kilns, and containerized flotation lines.

The growing importance of battery minerals is increasing demand for hydrometallurgical autoclaves and ion-exchange columns. At the same time, iron producers are investing in energy-efficient high-pressure grinding rolls and air classifiers to reduce power consumption. Government grants linking land rehabilitation with resource recovery are also supporting bio-leach reactor adoption for extracting cobalt, antimony, and germanium from tailings. By 2029, lithium processing equipment demand in Spain is expected to exceed demand associated with bauxite operations.

Modularity, Automation, and Digital Retrofits Shape Procurement

Crushers represented 28.33% of equipment spending in 2025, while modular-design conveyors are forecast to grow at a 7.03% CAGR. Systems that reduce on-site assembly time are gaining preference as operators seek faster commissioning and lower installation costs. Advances in crusher materials are also extending maintenance intervals and improving equipment availability.

Variable-frequency-drive belts enable operators to adjust throughput according to electricity prices and renewable power availability. Autonomous drills and breakers use predictive wear algorithms to extend equipment life and support the transition from preventive to condition-based maintenance. Closed-loop water requirements are further elevating demand for pressure filters and paste-backfill plants.

Additional market growth is expected from Brown-field plant digital retrofits and stronger government support for mining. Collectively, these trends are shifting purchasing decisions toward modular, automated, energy-efficient, and water-conscious equipment across the Spain mineral processing equipment market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Domestic Demand for Critical Battery Minerals

4.2.2 EU Net-Zero Industry Act Localization Incentives

4.2.3 Surge in Brown-field Plant Digital Retrofits

4.2.4 Growing Government Support for the Mining Sector

4.2.5 Circular Economy Mandates on Mine Waste Valorization

4.2.6 Low-carbon Equipment Financing from Spanish Green Banks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lengthy Environmental Permitting Timelines

4.3.2 Tight Water-use Restrictions in Drought-prone Mining Regions

4.3.3 Shortage of Skilled Automation Technicians

4.3.4 Volatile Electricity Prices Impacting OPEX

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Mineral Mining Sector

5.1.1 Bauxite

5.1.2 Iron

5.1.3 Lithium

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Crushers

5.2.2 Conveyors

5.2.3 Drills and Breakers

5.2.4 Feeders

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Mining Method

5.3.1 Surface Mining

5.3.2 Underground Mining

5.4 By Automation Level

5.4.1 Manual

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.3 Fully Automated

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 FLSmidth A/S

6.4.2 Metso Corporation

6.4.3 Sandvik AB

6.4.4 The Weir Group PLC

6.4.5 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.6 Haver & Boecker

6.4.7 TAKRAF Group

6.4.8 Astec Industries Inc.

6.4.9 Terex Corporation

6.4.10 Sotecma S.L.

6.4.11 Talleres Alquezar S.A.

6.4.12 Eriez Global

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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